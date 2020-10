PMCC vs RSCC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Pak Montcada CC vs Raval Sporting CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's PMCC vs RSCC at Montjuic Ground, Barcelona: In the second match of Thursday, Pak Montcada will begin their campaign against Raval Sporting CC who in turn will take the field for their second successive match of the day.

Four matches have been scheduled for October 15:

Match 13: Raval Sporting CC vs Gracia CC, 12:30 PM IST

Match 14: Pak Montcada CC vs Raval Sporting CC, 2:30 PM IST

Match 15: Men in Blue CC vs Hira CC Sabadel, 4:30 PM IST

bFalco CC vs Men in Blue CC, 8:30 PM IST

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match toss between Pak Montcada CC and Raval Sporting CC will take place at 2 PM IST – October 15.

Time: 2.30 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

PMCC vs RSCC My Dream11 Team

Ishan Patel (captain), Aqtadar Iqbal Khan (vice-captain), Asad Abbass, Manish Manwani, Muhammad Rizwan, Raja Adeel, Datta Karan, Kashif Shafi, Bilal Hassan, Nandan Bathani, Nilkeshkumar Patel

PMCC vs RSCC Probable Playing XIs

Raval Sporting CC: Manish Manwani, Lovepreet Singh, Ishan Patel, Rohin Kumar, Datta Karan, Kishitij Patel, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Numan Ali, Unnatkumar Patel, Amit Das, Gurpreet Singh

Pak Montcada CC: Raja Adeel, Kashif Shafi, Ibrar Hussain, Farrukh Sohail, Ghulam Sabar, Asjad Butt, Gopi Singh, Nawazish Ali, Aqtadar Iqbal Khan, Shahzad Amir, Prince Dhiman

PMCC vs RSCC Squads

Raval Sporting CC: Muhammad Rizwan, Nandan Bathani, Muhammad Naveed, Naveen Kumar, Nilkeshkumar Patel, Rohin Kumar, Sarju Shekh, Yudhvir Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Numan Ali, Alexandros Thomatos, Unnatkumar Patel, Aamir Manzoor, Amit Das, Datta Karan, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Gurpreet Singh, Himanshu John, Ishan Patel, Kishor Kumar Trikamal, Kishitij Patel, Manish Manwani, Momin Alinaki

Pak Montcada CC: Hassan Ali Raza, Jafar Iqbal, Kamran Hussain, Mohsin Ali, Ibrar Hussain, Mohsin Raza, Nasir Shahzad, Khizar Ali, Ghulam Sabar, Prince Dhiman, Asad Abbas, Aqtadar Iqbal Khan, Shahzad Amir, Hafiz Usman Anwar, Yasir Mehmood, Kashif Shafi, Syed Hashim Mir, Bilal Hassan, Gopi Singh, Raja Adeel, Asad Ihsan-Ullah, Farrukh Sohail, Asjad Butt, Usman Ali, Nawazish Ali

Check Dream11 Prediction/ PMCC Dream11 Team/ RSCC Dream11 Team/ Pak Montcada CC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Raval Sporting CC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips ECS T10 Barcelona/ Online Cricket Tips and more.