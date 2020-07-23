The Day 2 of the ongoing PMWL 2020 League Play Week 2 has come to an end. In the East Zone, Box Gaming took the Day 2 top spot with 63 points and 20 kills followed by Team Secret (51 points, 19 kills) and King of Gamers Club (47 points, 11 kills) at second and third spot respectively. Overall though, it’s Bigetron RA who lead with 97 points and 46 kills. Also Read - How to install PUBG Mobile on your smartphone without internet

East Zone contests start from 5:30 PM IST while West Zone matches will start from 11:30 PM IST.

Day Live Streaming: PUBG Mobile India's YouTube and Facebook Accounts

East Zone Standings After Week 2, Day 2

1 Bigetron RA – 97 points (46 kills)

2 Team Secret – 95 points (38 kills)

3 Valdus The Murder – 93 points (45 kills)

4 RRQ Athena – 81 points (32 kills)

5 MegaStars – 79 points (32 kills)

6 Free Style – 78 points (18 kills)

7 BOX Gaming – 77 points (26 kills)

8 GXR Celtz – 75 points (34 kills)

9 U Level Up Esports – 75 points (20 kills)

10 TSM-Entity – 74 points (35 kills)

11 Reject Scarlet – 73 points (33 kills)

12 Orange Rock – 66 points (28 kills)

13 TeamIND – 63 points (30 kills)

14 King of Gamers Club – 62 points (15 kills)

15 SynerGE – 61 points (24 kills)

16 T1 – 59 points (23 kills)

17 Yoodo Gank – 58 points (27 kills)

18 NovaGodLike – 49 points (13 kills)

19 Morph Team – 48 points (15 kills)

20 NoChanceTeam – 34 (13 kills)

In the West ZOne, Cloud9 lead the overall standings with 140 points and 56 kills followed by Futbolist (128 points, 50 kills) and Tempo Storm (109 points, 50 kills)

West Zone Standings After Week 2, Day 2

1 Cloud9 – 140 points (56 kills)

2 Futbolist – 128 points (50 kills)

3 Tempo Storm – 109 points (47 kills)

4 DreamEaters – 94 points (31 kills)

5 B4 Esports – 81 points (33 kills)

6 Loops Esports – 79 points (31 kills)

7 Team Queso – 79 points (31 kills)

8 KoninaPower – 77 points (38 kills)

9 Yalla Esports – 70 points (23 kills)

10 Pittsburgh Knights – 65 points (28 kills)

11 Wildcard Gaming – 63 points (30 kills)

12 Nova Esports – 58 points (30 kills)

13 Alpha Legends – 56 points (15 kills)

14 Team Umbra – 52 points (11 kills)

15 Team Unique – 47 points (18 kills)

16 Swat69 – 47 points (17 kills)

17 Frag Machines – 47 points (15 kills)

18 UDRKillers – 46 points (21 kills)

19 Headquarters – 43 points (18 kills)

20 KHK Esports – 29 (17 kills)

The top-16 teams from each zone have qualified for the Super Weekend 2 which gets underway from Friday (July 24, 2020).