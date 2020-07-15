The PUBG MOBILE World League Season Zero has entered its next stage from Tuesday. After the conclusion of Day 1, Team Unique has taken the lead from West Zone while NoChance is leading the East Zone. Also Read - PUBG MOBILE World League Live Streaming: PMWL 2020 League Stage Date, Schedule, Time And Where to Watch Online

20 teams are competing in either zone for the top-16 spot for the Super weekend. The League stage will run till July 29. East Zone contests start from 5:30 AM IST while West Zone matches will start from 11:30 PM IST. Also Read - PUBG MOBILE World League Updated Schedule And Format, Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch PMWL 2020 Online, Updated Schedule, Teams And Prize Money

Day 2 Live Streaming: PUBG Mobile India’s YouTube and Facebook Accounts Also Read - PUBG MOBILE World League Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch PMWL 2020 Online, Full Schedule, Teams And Prize Money

WEST ZONE STANDINGS AFTER Day 1

1 Team Unique – 75 points (26 kills)

2 Loops Esports – 61 points (27 kills)

3 Tempo Storm – 56 points (24 kills)

4 B4 Esports – 55 points (18 kills)

5 Team Queso – 49 points (19 kills)

6 Pittsburgh Knights – 45 points (16 kills)

7 Cloud9 – 44 points (14 kills)

8 Alpha Legends – 40 points (17 kills)

9 Yalla Esports – 40 points (17 kills)

10 FUTBOLIST – 37 points (19 kills)

11 KONINAPOWER – 34 points (19 kills)

12 Team Umbra – 32 points (10 kills)

13 Wildcard Gaming – 30 points (9 kills)

14 UDRKillers – 25 points (8 kills)

15 DreamEaters – 22 points (14 kills)

16 Nova Esports – 22 points (12 kills)

17 Headquarters – 14 points (3 kills)

18 SWAT69 – 13 points (5 kills)

19 KHK Esports – 9 points (5 kills)

20 Frag Machines – 6 points (2 kills)

EAST ZONE STANDINGS AFTER DAY 1

1 NoChanceTeam – 64 points (23 kills)

2 Orange Rock – 63 points (28 kills)

3 YOODO GANK – 55 points (25 kills)

4 RRQ ATHENA – 54 points (22 kills)

5 GXR Celtz – 50 points (21 kills)

6 King of Gamers Club – 42 points (18 kills)

7 Bigetron RA – 41 points (18 kills)

8 Team Secret – 39 points (11 kills)

9 Free Style – 35 points (13 kills)

10 BOX Gaming – 34 points (18 kills)

11 MegaStars – 33 points (10 kills)

12 Valdus The Murder – 31 points (11 kills)

13 TeamIND – 28 points (10 kills)

14 U Level UP Esports – 25 points (13 kills)

15 TSM-Entity – 24 points (13 kills)

16 Reject Scarlet – 20 points (5 kills)

17 SynerGE – 19 points (8 kills)

18 T1 – 19 points (6 kills)

19 NovaGodLike – 16 points (4 kills)

20 Morph Team – 14 (4 kills)