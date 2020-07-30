Another day of action packed event from the ongoing PUBG Mobile World League has come to an end. PMWL League Play will end on August 2. Also Read - PUBG MOBILE World League Updated Results, Live Streaming Details: East League And West League Play Week 3, Day 1

From West Zone after the end of Day 2, Futbolist continue to be at the top of the standings with 137 points followed by Nove Esports who have climbed up a place to be placed second with 102 points. Team Queso with 98 points complete the top-three. Yalla Esports have dropped to ninth having finished second after the opening day's play.

In the East Zone, the top-two teams have changed after the end of the day's play. Bigetron RA are at the top with 114 points followed by King of Gamers Club (103 points). However, Morph Team are steady at the third position with 102 points. TSM Entity who are at the top after Day 1 have slipped to fifth while U Level Up Esports are fourth.

PMWL Super Weekend 3: July 31-August 2

Live Streaming: PUBG Mobile India’s YouTube and Facebook Accounts

East Zone Match Timing: 5:30 PM IST

West Zone Match Timing: 11:30 PM IST

WEST ZONE STANDINGS AFTER DAY 2

1 Futbolist – 137 points (68 kills)

2 Nova Esports – 102 points (40 kills)

3 Team Queso – 98 points (48 kills)

4 UDRKillers – 95 points (38 kills)

5 Loops Esports – 94 points (40 kills)

6 Pittsburgh Knights – 87 points (39 kills)

7 B4 Esports – 87 points (33 kills)

8 Team Umbra – 85 points (26 kills)

9 Yalla Esports – 79 points (30 kills)

10 Headquarters – 75 points (29 kills)

11 Wildcard Gaming – 73 points (38 kills)

12 KoninaPower – 72 points (24 kills)

13 DreamEaters – 60 points (22 kills)

14 Tempo Storm – 59 points (27 kills)

15 Frag Machines – 58 points (15 kills)

16 Team Unique – 47 points (17 kills)

17 Alpha Legends – 32 points (14 kills)

18 Cloud9 – 28 points (6 kills)

19 KHK Esports – 26 points (10 kills)

20 SWAT69 – 25 (5 kills)

EAST ZONE STANDINGS AFTER DAY 2

1 Bigetron RA – 114 points (49 kills)

2 King of Gamers Club – 103 points (39 kills)

3 Morph Team – 102 points (33 kills)

4 U Level Up Esports – 90 points (34 kills)

5 TSM-Entity – 89 points (46 kills)

6 GXR Celtz – 88 points (30 kills)

7 Team Secret – 81 points (35 kills)

8 Orange Rock – 80 points (29 kills)

9 Box Gaming – 77 points (27 kills)

10 RRQ Athena – 76 points (27 kills)

11 TeamIND – 72 points (28 kills)

12 MegaStars – 70 points (28 kills)

13 Yoodo Gank – 59 points (20 kills)

14 T1 – 57 points (14 kills)

15 Valdus The Murder – 54 points (24 kills)

16 NovaGodlike – 47 points (19 kills)

17 Free Style – 46 points (24 kills)

18 Reject Scarlet – 38 points (16 kills)

19 NoChanceTeam – 34 points (20 kills)

20 SynerGE – 29 (14 kills)