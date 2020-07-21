We are through with the opening week of the PMWL 2020. The Season Zero East Super Weekend 1 and West Super Weekend 1 concluded on Sunday. 20 teams each were part of the two zones with the top-16 battling it out during the Super Weekend which ran for three days. Also Read - PUBG Mobile World League 2020, League Stage Day 2 Results: Updated Points Table, Where to Stream Day 3 Online

20 teams are competing in either zone for the top-16 spot for the Super weekend. The League stage will run till July 29. East Zone contests start from 5:30 PM IST while West Zone matches will start from 11:30 PM IST.

Day Live Streaming: PUBG Mobile India’s YouTube and Facebook Accounts Also Read - PUBG MOBILE World League Live Streaming: PMWL 2020 League Stage Date, Schedule, Time And Where to Watch Online

East Zone Standings After Week 1

1 RRQ Athena – 205 points (99 kills)

2 Bigetron RA – 189 points (73 kills)

3 GXR Celtz – 168 points (63 kills)

4 Yoodo Gank – 161 points (51 kills)

5 BOX Gaming – 157 points (61 kills)

6 MegaStars – 157 points (49 kills)

7 King of Gamers Club – 133 points (55 kills)

8 Orange Rock – 132 points (56 kills)

9 TeamIND – 122 points (55 kills)

10 SynerGE – 116 points (46 kills)

11 T1 – 116 points (36 kills)

12 Valdus The Murder – 113 points (46 kills)

13 Team Secret – 97 points (43 kills)

14 Reject Scarlet – 86 points (36 kills)

15 TSM-Entity – 83 points (35 kills)

16 NoChanceTeam – 76 points (32 kills)

West Zone Standings After Week 1

1 Cloud9 – 213 points (80 kills)

2 Futbolist – 183 points (82 kills)

3 Loops Esports – 179 points (90 kills)

4 DreamEaters – 179 points (74 kills)

5 Wildcard Gaming – 150 points (57 kills)

6 B4 Esports – 146 points (59 kills)

7 Pittsburgh Knights – 142 points (60 kills)

8 Alpha Legends – 140 points (53 kills)

9 Tempo Storm – 136 points (49 kills)

10 Team Queso – 115 points (48 kills)

11 Team Unique – 109 points (33 kills)

12 Yalla Esports – 97 points (44 kills)

13 Team UMBRA – 93 points (26 kills)

14 UDRKillers – 83 points (30 kills)

15 KoninaPower – 78 points (31 kills)

16 Nova Esports – 73 points (25 kills)

The schedule for the Week 2 Day 1 of both the zones has been announced.

East Zone Schedule

Match 1: Erangel

Match 2: Sanhok

Match 3: Erangel

Match 4: Sanhok

Match 5: Erangel

West Zone Matches

Match 1: Vikendi

Match 2: Erangel

Match 3: Vikendi

Match 4: Erangel

Match 5: Vikendi