PNG vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction, CWC League-2 One Day, Match 1 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Papua New Guinea vs Scotland, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Dubai Stadium at 04:30 PM IST April 9, Saturday

TOSS – The CWC League-2 One Day toss between Papua New Guinea and Scotland will take place at 04:00 PM (IST).

Time – 4:30PM

Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

PNG vs SCO My Dream11 Team

Matthew Cross, Richard Berrington, Kyle Coetzer (C), George Munsey, Norman Vanua, Michael Leask, Charles Amini, Assad Vala, Mark Watt, Hamza Tahir, Chad Soper (VC).

PNG vs SCO Probable Playing XI

PNG: Assad Vala (c), Tony Ura, Sese Bau, Nosaina Pokana, Charles Amini, Simon Atai (wk), Jason Kila, Hiri Hiri, Semo Kamea, Riley Hekure, Norman Vanua

SCO: Matthew Cross (wk), Kyle Coetzer (c), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, George Munsey, Dylan Budge, Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Gavin Main, Alasdair Evans, Hamza Tahir.