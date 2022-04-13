PNG vs SCO Dream11 Tips And Prediction CWC League-2 One Day

PNG vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction, CWC League-2 One Day, Match 76 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Papua New Guinea vs Scotland, Playing 11s For Today's Match Dubai Stadium at 04:30 PM IST April 13, Wednesday:

Here is the CWC League-2 One Day Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and PNG vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction, PNG vs SCO Fantasy Cricket Prediction, PNG vs SCO Playing 11s CWC League-2 One Day, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Papua New Guinea vs Scotland, Fantasy Playing Tips – CWC , CWC League-2 One Day.

TOSS – The CWC League-2 One Day toss between Papua New Guinea and Scotland will take place at 04:00 PM (IST).

Time – 4:30PM

Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

PNG vs SCO My Dream11 Team

Matthew Cross, Calum Macleod, George Munsey (c), Kyle Coetzer, Richie Berrington, Lega Siaka, Assad Vala, Charles Amini (vc), Adrain Neill, Hamza Tahir, Chad Soper

PNG vs SCO Probable Playing XI

Papua New Guinea: Lega Siaka, Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Tony Ura, Sese Bau, Norman Vanua, Riley Hekure, Chad Soper, Simon Atai (wk), Alei Nao, Semo Kamea

Scotland: Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Calum Macleod, Richie Berrington, George Munsey, Dylan Budge, Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Adrain Neill, Hamza Tahir