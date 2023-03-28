PNJ vs IR Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

PNJ vs IR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, FanCode Portugal ECS T10 Match 6: Captain, Vice-captain – Punjab CC vs Indian Royals, Today’s Probable XIs at Gucherre Ground, Cartaxo, Portugal at 1 PM IST March 28 Tuesday
TOSS: The FanCode Portugal ECS T10 toss between Punjab CC and Indian Royals will take place at 12:30 PM IST – on March 28.
Time: 1 PM IST.
Venue: Gucherre Ground, Cartaxo, Portugal.
PNJ vs IR Dream11 Team
Keeper – Abu Sufyan
Batsmen – Arsalan Ahmed, Abdul Qazi (vc), Vishal Agora
All-rounders – Onkar Singh (c), Jasbinder Singh, Rana Sarwar
Bowlers – Syed Ali Naqi, Abhishek Rajesh Chougule, Sukhwinder-Singh, John Zinkus.
PNJ vs IR Probable Playing XIs
Punjab CC: Shafaqat Ali©, Rana Sarwar, Abdul Qazi, Arslan Ahmed, Syed Ali Naqi, Abdul mateen faizi, Rehan Khan, Jabran Gulzar, Bilal Nasir, Mehtab Qayyum, Usama Ali
Indian Royals: Jasbinder Singh©, Onkar Singh, John Zinkus, Sukhwinder Singh, Abhishek Rajesh Chougule, Utsab Karki, Nilesh Suryawanshi, Navendu Sinha, Gaurav Sharma-II, Akshay Thorbole, Syed Arshad
