PNL vs AMD Dream11 Team Hints

PNL vs AMD Dream11 ECS T10 League 2020 Cyprus: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Punjab Lions v Amdocs at 11:30 AM IST July 22: We are through with two days of action-packed contests of ECS Cyprus T10 League. So far 10 matches have been played. On the second day, Nicosia Tigers played three matches – lost two and won one of them. Admocs played two matches and won both while Limassol won one and lost one. Punjab won the only match they played on Tuesday while Moufflons won one and lost one.

Cricket in Europe continues without break with the ECS T10- Cyprus that runs from July 20-24. Five teams are part of this five-day affair including Amdocs, Cyprus Moufflons, Limassol Gladiators, Nicosia Tigers and Punjab Lions. 24 action-packed matches have been scheduled to be played at the Ypsonas Cricket ground in Limassol, Cyprus.

"Cyprus is an exciting country full of cricketing history. It's a pleasure to continue to support cricket in this beautiful country from their stunning cricket ground in Ypsonas," ECS Founder Daniel Weston said.

Muhammad Husain, Chairman of the Cyprus Cricket Association, said: ” We are excited to continue our long-term collaboration with the European Cricket Network. We fully expect a week of fiercely contested T10 games between five motivated teams.”

Toss: The toss between Punjab Lions and Amdocs will take place at 11:00 AM (IST).

Time: 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground

PNL vs AMD My Dream11 Team

Kulwinder Singh (captain), Swaroop Pattanaik (vice-captain), Rahul Shukla, Tejwinder Singh, Mangala Gunasekara, Vimal Khanduri, Waqas Akhtar, Gurapratap Singh

PNL vs AMD SQUADS

Amdocs: Vimal Khanduri, Swaroop Pattanaik, Vilok Sharma, Santosh Manda, Sanjeev Kumar, Indrakiranreddy Kancharia, Srikanth Komiripalepu, Sumeet Advani, Aritra Chakraborty, Preetaj Deol, Neelesh Makarande, Shailendra Chauhan, Vijaya Naravula, Arjun Pasoriya, Saurabh Panghal, Lahu Deshmukh, Aniket Malpure, Ashish Srivastava, Gaurav Sagwan, Hitesh Thadani, Rahul Shukla, Giridhar Singh, Shravan Kumar, Avinash Rane, Chaitas Shah

Punjab Lions: Waqas Akhtar, Gurapratap Singh, Satish Kumar, Amardeep Singh, Dhanuka Agathocleous, Prasad Suranga, Zeeshan Mehmood, Harpreet Singh, Sukhjeeth Singh, Harwinder Singh, Zeeshan Mehmood, Satnam Singh, Danajaya Wijesoorya, Faisal Sarwar, Amith Kumar, Sukhjeet Singh, Danajaya Wijesooriya, Neeraj Tiwari, Mangala Gunasekara, Kunal Saini, Tarandit Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Sushil Kumar, Waqas Akhtar, Satish Kumar, Vikram Verma, Malika Dulaj, Sujantha Perera, Sunil Sharma

