PNL vs CYM Dream11 ECS T10 League 2020 Cyprus: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Punjab Lions vs Cyprus Moufflons at 3:30 PM IST July 22: We are through with two days of action-packed contests of ECS Cyprus T10 League. So far 10 matches have been played. On the second day, Nicosia Tigers played three matches – lost two and won one of them. Admocs played two matches and won both while Limassol won one and lost one. Punjab won the only match they played on Tuesday while Moufflons won one and lost one.

Cricket in Europe continues without break with the ECS T10- Cyprus that runs from July 20-24. Five teams are part of this five-day affair including Amdocs, Cyprus Moufflons, Limassol Gladiators, Nicosia Tigers and Punjab Lions. 24 action-packed matches have been scheduled to be played at the Ypsonas Cricket ground in Limassol, Cyprus.

"Cyprus is an exciting country full of cricketing history. It's a pleasure to continue to support cricket in this beautiful country from their stunning cricket ground in Ypsonas," ECS Founder Daniel Weston said.

Muhammad Husain, Chairman of the Cyprus Cricket Association, said: ” We are excited to continue our long-term collaboration with the European Cricket Network. We fully expect a week of fiercely contested T10 games between five motivated teams.”

Toss: The toss between Punjab Lions and Cyprus Moufflons will take place at 3:00 PM (IST).

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground

PNL vs CYM My Dream11 Team

Mangala Gunasekara (captain), Waqas Akhtar (vice-captain), Tejwinder Singh, Gurapratap Singh, Mehran Khan, Muhammad Hussain, Gursevak Singh, R Poluri, Ravi Kumar, Kamal Raiz, Satish Kumar

PNL vs CYM SQUADS

Punjab Lions: Amardeep Singh, Harwinder Singh, Mangala Gunasekara, Faisal Sarwar, Neeraj Tiwari, Dhanuka Agathocleous, Faisal Sarwar, Prasad Suranga, Harpreet Singh, Sukhjeeth Singh, Gurpartap Singh, Waqas Akhtar, Kulwinder Singh, Kunal Saini, Satish Kumar, Tarandit Singh, Tejwinder Singh, Malika Dulaj, Sujantha Perera, Neeraj Tiwari, Tarandit Singh, Satnam Singh, Vikram Verma, Danajaya Wijesoorya, Zeeshan Mehmood, Amith Kumar, Sunil Sharma, Sushil Kumar

Cyprus Moufflons: Mehran Khan, Murali Alanki, Chamal Sadun, Zeeshan Sarwar, Lakhwinder Singh, Muneeb Mughal, Murtaza Yamin, Gursewak Singh, Nalin Pathirana, Gaganpreet Singh, Kamal Raiz, Scott Austin, Ahil Malik, Manjinder Singh, Gurdeep Sharma,Gurwinder Singh, Rajasekhar Poluri, Arslan Ashraf, Manikanta Ranimekala, Minhas Khan, Riyaz Kajalwala, Ravi Kumar, Waqar Ali, Ghulam Murtaza, Muhammad Hussain

