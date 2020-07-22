PNL vs NCT Dream11 Team Hints

PNL vs NCT Dream11 ECS T10 League 2020 Cyprus: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Punjab Lions vs Nicosia Tigers at 5:30 PM IST July 22: Two matches have concluded so far. In the first game, Punjab Lions beat Amdocs by eight wickets while in the next, Nicosia Tigers lost to Cyprus Moufflons by seven runs.

We are through with two days of action-packed contests of ECS Cyprus T10 League. So far 10 matches have been played. On the second day, Nicosia Tigers played three matches – lost two and won one of them. Admocs played two matches and won both while Limassol won one and lost one. Punjab won the only match they played on Tuesday while Moufflons won one and lost one.

Cricket in Europe continues without break with the ECS T10- Cyprus that runs from July 20-24. Five teams are part of this five-day affair including Amdocs, Cyprus Moufflons, Limassol Gladiators, Nicosia Tigers and Punjab Lions. 24 action-packed matches have been scheduled to be played at the Ypsonas Cricket ground in Limassol, Cyprus.

“Cyprus is an exciting country full of cricketing history. It’s a pleasure to continue to support cricket in this beautiful country from their stunning cricket ground in Ypsonas,” ECS Founder Daniel Weston said.

Muhammad Husain, Chairman of the Cyprus Cricket Association, said: ” We are excited to continue our long-term collaboration with the European Cricket Network. We fully expect a week of fiercely contested T10 games between five motivated teams.”

Toss: The toss between Punjab Lions and Nicosia Tigers will take place at 5:00 PM (IST).

Time: 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground

PNL vs NCT My Dream11 Team

Kulwinder Singh (captain), Anowar Hossain (vice-captain), Tejwinder Singh, Waqas Akhtar, Harwinder Singh, Iftekhar Jaman, Faruk Ahmed, Faysal Mia, Satish Kumar, Shabbi Ul Hassan, Gurapartap Singh,

PNL vs NCT SQUADS

Punjab Lions: Harpreet Singh, Waqas Akhtar, Pradeep Suranga, Faisal Sarwar, Sunil Sharma, Zeeshan Mehmood, Amardeep Singh, Amit Kumar, Kunal Saini, Sukhjeet Singh, Vikram Verma, Satnam Singh, Tejwinder Singh, Mangala Gunasekara, Gurapartap Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Satish Kumar, Sushil Kumar, Tarandit Singh, Neeraj Tiwari

Nicosia Tigers: Habibur Rahman, Yasir Khan, Jahid Hassan, Faruk Ahmed, Abdul Manan, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Amir Sohail, Rashidul Hasan, Abid Ali, Qasim Anwar, Roman Mazumder, Sakhawat Hossain, Benojir Ahmed, Mainul Hasan, Saurav Ahmed, Shabbi Ul Hassan, Abdul Mobeen, Faysal Mia, Anowar Hossain, Iftekar Jaman, Kazi Saiful, Aizaz Jameel

