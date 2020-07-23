PNL vs NCT Dream11 Team Hints

PNL vs NCT Dream11 ECS T10 League 2020 Cyprus: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Punjab Lions vs Nicosia Tigers at 1:30 PM IST July 23: The penultimate day of the competition has arrived. We have five more matches to look forward to for today. On the third day, Punjab Lions and Cyprus Moufflons played three matches each. Punjab recorded wins in all their three games while Moufflons won two and lost one. Admocs played two matches and lost both while Nicosia Tigers lost both their matches.

Cricket in Europe continues without break with the ECS T10- Cyprus that runs from July 20-24. Five teams are part of this five-day affair including Amdocs, Cyprus Moufflons, Limassol Gladiators, Nicosia Tigers and Punjab Lions. 24 action-packed matches have been scheduled to be played at the Ypsonas Cricket ground in Limassol, Cyprus.

"Cyprus is an exciting country full of cricketing history. It's a pleasure to continue to support cricket in this beautiful country from their stunning cricket ground in Ypsonas," ECS Founder Daniel Weston said.

Muhammad Husain, Chairman of the Cyprus Cricket Association, said: ” We are excited to continue our long-term collaboration with the European Cricket Network. We fully expect a week of fiercely contested T10 games between five motivated teams.”

Toss: The toss between Punjab Lions and Nicosia Tigers will take place at 1:00 PM (IST).

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground

PNL vs NCT My Dream11 Team

Tejwinder Singh (captain), Iftekhar Jaman (vice-captain), Shabbi Ul Hassan, Neeraj Tiwari, Faruk Ahmed, Sushil Kumar, Satish Kumar, Waqas Akhtar, Yasir Khan, Gurpartap Singh, Kulwinder Singh

PNL vs NCT SQUADS

Punjab Lions: Sukhjeet Singh, Vikram Verma, Satnam Singh, Pradeep Suranga, Neeraj Tiwari, Sushil Kumar, Sunil Sharma, Zeeshan Mehmood, Faisal Sarwar, Amardeep Singh, Amit Kumar, Kunal Saini, Mangala Gunasekara, Gurapartap Singh, Harpreet Singh, Waqas Akhtar, Tejwinder Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Satish Kumar, Sushil Kumar, Tarandit Singh

Nicosia Tigers: Habibur Rahman, Yasir Khan, Jahid Hassan, Shabbi Ul Hassan, Roman Mazumder, Sakhawat Hossain, Benojir Ahmed, Mainul Hasan, Saurav Ahmed, Abdul Mobeen, Abdul Manan, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Amir Sohail, Rashidul Hasan, Abid Ali, Qasim Anwar, Faysal Mia, Anowar Hossain, Iftekar Jaman, Kazi Saiful, Aizaz Jameel, Faruk Ahmed

