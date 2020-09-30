PokerStars India has announced a seven-day charity online poker tournament series ‘Play For A Cause’, which will take place from October 2 – 8, 2020 to celebrate the annual festival of giving Daan Utsav. Also Read - India Championship of Online Poker to Offer Rs 9.05 Crore Guaranteed Prize Money

PokerStars' 'Play For A Cause' tournament series, hosted with United Way of Chennai, aims to support seven non-profit organizations over the week's festivities and encourage players to not only enjoy a good game but also experience the joy of giving.

An event will be dedicated to raising funds for a different charity every day of the series, with the buy-in for each at INR 550. Over the course of the week, funds will be raised and donated to causes including vocational training for the unemployed, meals for hospital patients and relatives, sanitary pads for un-derprivileged women, and athletics programs for underprivileged communities, among others. The seven beneficiary non-profit organizations include Goonj, Seva Kitchen, Bridge of Sports, Manjhi Development Foundation, Pad Squad, Involve Education and United Way of Chennai

“We are humbled to work with United Way of Chennai and join in the joy of giving. It is inspiring to see the good work that each of these organizations continues to drive and, with the generous support of our players, we are happy to do our small part. Daan Ustav inspires everyone to come together as one community to alleviate existing issues and we will continue to find more opportunities to dedicate our-selves towards driving a change.” Ankur Dewani, CEO, Sachiko Gaming.

“Charity tournaments are a great way to raise awareness and funds for relevant causes. I am so hap-py to be a part of PokerStars India’s initiative as several of these causes are very dear to me. As we en-ter the festive season, there is no better feeling than the ‘joy of giving’ and I look forward to seeing everyone join us in making this a huge success.” said Muskan Sethi, Responsible Gaming Ambas-sador, PokerStars India