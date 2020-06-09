Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dream11 Team Prediction St Polten FC vs Admira Wacker Austrian Bundesliga 2020 – Football Tips For Today’s Match POL vs ADM at NV Arena: In one of the highly-awaited clashes of Austrian League 2020, St Polten FC will host Admira Wacker in the relegation round battle at the NV Arena, St. Polten on Tuesday (June 9). The Austrian Bundesliga match will kick-start at 10 PM (IST). St Polten are currently fourth in the Austrian league standings while Admira are sixth on the league table. Both sides will be looking to keep their hopes alive in the competition and also the race to the Europa League qualifiers. St. Polten are currently placed fourth in the six-team relegation pool. They have played one draw and won one game they have played so far in the relegation zone. Also Read - TIR vs MTS Dream11 Team Prediction Austrian League 2020: Captain, Vice-captain And Football Tips For Swarovski Tirol vs SV Mattersburg Match at Tivoli Stadion Tirol 10PM IST June 9

Admira, on the other hand, are currently last in the pool and have been languishing at the relegation spot. They also have lost both of the games they have played in the round so far. While the hosts Polten will be looking at this game as a perfect opportunity to register a win to stay firm in the race to Europa League playoffs, Admira would try to win an away game to have a chance of getting out of the trouble. The live TV or online broadcast of the Austrian League 2020 football game will not be available in India. Also Read - BER vs BBG Dream11 Team Prediction Basketball Bundesliga 2020: Captain, Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's Alba Berlin vs Brose Bamberg Match at Audi Dome, Munich June 10 12:00 AM IST

Kick-Off Time: The Austrian League 2020 match between St Polten FC and Admira Wacker will start at 10 PM IST (June 9). Also Read - RL vs FSL Dream11 Team Prediction Basketball Bundesliga 2020: Captain, Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's Riesen Ludwigsburg vs Fraport Skyliners Match at Audi Dome, Munich June 9 8:00 PM IST

Venue: NV Arena, St. Polten

My Dream11 Team

GK: A Leitner

DEF: K Schulz, C Klarer, A Muhamedbegovic

MID: M Kadlec, Kerschbaumn, D Luxbacher (VC), C Messerer, R Ljubicic

ST: S Bakis, C Burke (C)

POL vs ADM Probable Playing XIs

St. Polten FC: C Reigler, K Schulz, S Ignolitsch, Luan, A Muhamedbegovic, D Schutz, C Klater, D Hofbauer,

D Luxbacher, R Ljubicic, C Burke.

Admira Wacker: A Leitner; E Aiwu, C Schosswendtr, S Bauer; J Scherzer, M Kadlec, Kerschbabaum; M Hujulmand, M Pavelic;. E Hofer. M Pink.

POL vs ADM SQUADS

St. Polten FC: Thomas Vollnhofer, Christoph Riegler, Kilian Kretschmer, Michael Schimpelsberger, Sandro Ingolitsch, Kofi Schulz, Stefan Stangl, Christoph Klarer, Daniel Petrovic, Daniel Drescher, Ahmet Muhamedbegovic, Luan Leite, Luca Meisl, Nicolas Meister, Valentin Lamprecht, Alan Carius, George Davies, Daniel Schutz, Dominik Hofbauer, Martin Rasner, Daniel Luxbacher, Michael Ambichl, Robert Ljubicic, Christoph Messerer, Nico Gorzel, Lorenz Grabovac, Marcel Tanzmayr, Issiaka Ouedraogo, Pak Kwang-Ryong, Cory Burke.

Admira Wacker: Marcel Kostenbauer, Christoph Haas, Andreas Leitner, Fabian Menig, Mario Pavelic, Milos Spasic, Leonardo Lukacevic, Paul Koller, Pascal Petlach, Bjarne Thoelke, Sebastian Bauer, Jonathan Scherzer, Christoph Schosswendter, Fabio Strauss, Emanuel Aiwu, Muhammed-Cham Saracevic, Marcus Maier, Daniel Toth, Kim Jung-min, Morten Hjulmand, Roman Kerschbaum, Wilhelm Vorsager, Nicolas Zdichynec, Marco Kadlec, Markus Lackner, Kolja Pusch, Dominik Starkl, Seth Paintsil, Markus Pink, Erwin Hoffer, Sinan Bakis.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ POL Dream11 Team/ ADM Dream11 Team/ St. Polten FC Dream11 Team/ Admira Wacker Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.