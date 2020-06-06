Dream11 Tips And Prediction

St. Polten FC vs Austria Vienna Dream11 Team Prediction Austrian League 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match POL vs AUS at NV ARENA, St. Polten: In the upcoming match of relegation round of Austrian Bundesliga, St. Polten will host Austria Vienna at the NV Arena on super Saturday (June 6). Austria Vienna are sitting at the top of the relegation round after winning their 1st game to Admira Wacker 1-0. St. Polten FC on the other hand, are third in the relegation round with four wins, 11 draws, and eight losses in 23 games. They also managed a big win over Swarovski Tirol. Both sides now would be looking at the crucial wins as the top-2 sides in the relegation would be having the chance to play in the Europa League play-offs. The live TV or online broadcast of the Austrian League 2020 football game will not be available in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Austrian League 2020 match between St. Polten FC and Austria Vienna will start at 8.30 PM IST.

Venue: NV ARENA, St. Polten

My Dream11 Team

GK: C Riegler

DEF: K Schulz, M Madl, E Palmer-Brown

MID: N Meister, D Luxbacher, A Grunwald, M Sakaria

ST: C Burke (VC), D Fitz, C Monschein (C)

POL vs AUS Probable Playing XIs

St. Polten FC: C Riegler; C Klarer, Luan, A Muhamedlbegovi; S Ignolitsch, K Schutz, M Ambichl, R Ljubicic; Alan Carius, D Luxbacher, C Burke.

Austria Vienna: P Pentz; M Madl, F Klein, C Martschinko, E Palmer; A Grunwald, M Sax, M Sarkaria, V Demaku; C Monshchein, D Fitz.

POL vs AUS SQUADS

Austria Vienna: Mirko Kos, Patrick Pentz, Ivan Lucic, Stephan Zwierschitz, Christoph Martschinko, Caner Cavlan, Maudo Jarjue, Johannes Handl, Alexandar Borkovic, Christian Schoissengeyr, Michael Madl, Andreas Poulsen, Erik Palmer-Brown, Florian Klein, Patrick Wimmer, Dominik Prokop, Alexander Grunwald, Benedikt Pichler, Niels Hahn, Vesel Demaku, Thomas Ebner, James Jeggo, Maximilian Sax, Manprit Sarkaria, Dominik Fitz, Csaba Mester, Bright Edomwonyi, Christoph Monschein.

St. Polten FC: Thomas Vollnhofer, Christoph Riegler, Kilian Kretschmer, Michael Schimpelsberger, Sandro Ingolitsch, Kofi Schulz, Stefan Stangl, Christoph Klarer, Daniel Petrovic, Daniel Drescher, Ahmet Muhamedbegovic, Luan Leite, Luca Meisl, Nicolas Meister, Valentin Lamprecht, Alan Carius, George Davies, Daniel Schutz, Dominik Hofbauer, Martin Rasner, Daniel Luxbacher, Michael Ambichl, Robert Ljubicic, Christoph Messerer, Nico Gorzel, Lorenz Grabovac, Marcel Tanzmayr, Issiaka Ouedraogo, Pak Kwang-Ryong, Cory Burke.

