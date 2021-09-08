POL vs ENG Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Poland vs England World Cup Qualifiers – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match POL vs ENG. In the mega encounter on World Cup Qualifiers, England will lock horns against Poland on September 8. The International football is back as Poland and England will face each other in the high-octane World Cup Qualifiers clash on Thursday. England will look to prove their supremacy over Poland in the FIFA WC qualifiers. All eyes will be on goal-machine Robert Lewandowski from Poland who has a big task ahead of him in England. Meanwhile, England will look to continue their dominating run. Poland and England Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of POL vs ENG, Dream 11 Team Player List, Poland Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Poland and England, World Cup Qualifiers, Online Football Tips Poland and England, World Cup Qualifiers.

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 12:15 AM IST – September 9, Thursday in India.

POL vs ENG Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Jordan Pickford

Defenders: Kyle Walker, Harry Maguire, Jan Bednarek, Kamil Glik

Midfielders: Jack Grealish, Karol Linetty, Declan Rice

Strikers: Harry Kane (C), Robert Lewandowski (VC), Raheem Sterling

POL vs ENG Probable Line-Ups

Poland: Wojciech Szczesny; Pawel Dawidowicz, Kamil Glik, Jan Bednarek; Kamil Jozwiak, Krychowiak, Jakub Moder, Karol Linetty, Maciej Rybus; Adam Buksa, Robert Lewandowski

England: Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips; Raheem Sterling, Mason Mount, Jack Grealish; Harry Kane

