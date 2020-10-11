Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Poland vs Italy Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction UEFA Nations League 2020 Matchday 3 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today's Match POL vs ITA at PGE Arena Gdansk Stadium: As international football returns after nearly ten months with the matches being put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. The stage is all set for the exciting UEFA Nations League tournament. In another high-voltage battle, Poland will host Italy at PGE Arena Gdańsk stadium on matchday 3. The Nations League POL vs ITA match will begin at 12.15 AM IST – October 12 in India. Both teams are ready to face their 3rd match of the League, after two matches Italy won one and draw one game. While Poland had lost one and won one game. Italy came to this match after trashing Moldova in a friendly match on a 6-0 margin, Shaarawy scored a brace, Cristante, Caputo and Berardi are the other goal scorers and Posmac's OG made the score 6-0. Their recent Nations League match was against Bosnia and that match draws on a 1-1 margin, thanks to Sensi's 67min equalizer. Poland came after a 5-1 win against Finland in their recent friendly, Grosicki scored a hattrick, Piatek and Milik were the other goal scorers for Poland. Their recent Nations League match was against Bosnia and won that match on a 2-1 margin. The online live streaming and TV broadcast of UEFA Nations League will be available for Indian audience on Sony Liv App and Sony Sports network respectively.

Kick-Off Time: The Nations League Group A match between Poland and Italy will start at 12.15 AM IST – October 12 in India.

Venue: PGE Arena Gdansk Stadium.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi-Donnarumma

Defenders: Glik, Bonucci, Chiellini

Midfielders: Jorginho, Locatelli, Jozwiak, Szymanski

Forwards: Lewandowski, Immobile, El Shaarawy

POL vs ITA Predicted Playing XIs

Poland: Christoph Riegler, Luan Leite, Ahmet Muhamedbegovic, Christoph Klarer, Kofi Schulz, Dominik Hofbauer, Sandro Ingolitsch, Robert Ljubicic, Nicolas Meister, Daniel Luxbacher, Cory Burke.

Italy: Alessio Cragno, Gianluigi-Donnarumma, Alex Meret, Salvatore Sirigu, Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni, Cristiano Biraghi, Leonardo Bonucci, Mattia Caldara, Giorgio Chiellini, Danilo D’Ambrosio.

POL vs ITA SQUADS

Poland (POL): Thomas Vollnhofer, Christoph Riegler, Kilian Kretschmer, Michael Schimpelsberger, Sandro Ingolitsch, Kofi Schulz, Stefan Stangl, Christoph Klarer, Daniel Petrovic, Daniel Drescher, Ahmet Muhamedbegovic, Luan Leite, Luca Meisl, Nicolas Meister, Valentin Lamprecht, Alan Carius, George Davies, Daniel Schutz, Dominik Hofbauer, Martin Rasner, Daniel Luxbacher, Michael Ambichl, Robert Ljubicic, Christoph Messerer, Nico Gorzel, Lorenz Grabovac, Marcel Tanzmayr, Issiaka Ouedraogo, Pak Kwang-Ryong, Cory Burke.

Italy (ITA): Alessio Cragno, Gianluigi-Donnarumma, Alex Meret, Salvatore Sirigu, Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni, Cristiano Biraghi, Leonardo Bonucci, Mattia Caldara, Giorgio Chiellini, Danilo D’Ambrosio, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Alessandro Florenzi, Gianluca Mancini, Luca Pellegrini, Leonardo Spinazzola, Nicolo Barella, Giacomo Bonaventura, Gaetano Castrovilli, Bryan Cristante, Jorginho, Roberto Gagliardini, Manuel Locatelli, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Stefano Sensi, Sandro Tonali, Nicolo Zaniolo, Federico Bernardeschi, Stephan El Shaarawy, Riccardo Orsolini, Andrea Belotti, Francesco Caputo, Federico Chiesa, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne, Moise-Kean, Kevin Lasagna.

