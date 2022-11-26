Poland vs Saudi Arabia, FIFA World Cup 2022, Group C Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

Here are the details of when and where to watch Poland vs Saudi Arabia FIFA World Cup 2022 match online and on TV.

Poland vs Saudi Arabia, FIFA World Cup 2022, Group C Live Streaming: All You Need To Know (Credits: Poland Football/Twitter)

Doha: The current toppers of the Group C will clash with the Poland in another fixture of the group stage of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Saudi Arabia ‘s confidence is sky high as they have beaten Argentina in their first match. Poland on the other hand played a draw against Mexico as Lewandowski missed a penalty in that match. We can expect a proper game of football.

What is the timings of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Poland vs Saudi Arabia Group C Match ?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Poland and Saudi Arabia will be played on Saturday (November 26) from 6:30 PM (IST) onwards.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Poland vs Saudi Arabia going to be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Poland and Saudi Arabia will be played at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Where can I watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Poland vs Saudi Arabia on TV ?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Poland and Saudi Arabia will be telecasted live on Sports 18.

Where can I live stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Poland vs Saudi Arabia in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Poland and Saudi Arabia will be live streamed on Jio Cinema for free.

Poland: Bartlomiej Dragowski, Lukasz Skorupski, Wojciech Szczesny, Jan Bednarek, Bartosz Bereszynski, Matty Cash, Kamil Glik, Robert Gumny, Artur Jedrzejczyk, Jakub Kiwior, Mateusz Wieteska, Nicola Zalewski, Krystian Bielik, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Kamil Grosicki, Jakub Kaminski, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Michal Skoras, Damian Szymanski, Sebastian Szymanski, Piotr Zielinski, Szymon Zurkowski, Robert Lewandowski, Arkadiusz Milik, Krzysztof Piatek, Karol Swiderski.

Saudi Arabia: Salman Al-Faraj, Mohamed Al-Owais, Nawaf Al-Aqidi, Mohamed Al-Yami, Yasser Al-Shahrani, Ali Al-Bulaihi, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Abdullah Madu, Hassan Tambakti, Sultan Al-Ghanam, Mohammed Al-Breik, Saud Abdulhamid, Riyadh Sharahili, Ali Al-Hassan, Mohamed Kanno, Abdulelah Al-Malki, Sami Al-Najei, Abdullah Otayf, Nasser Al-Dawsari, Abdulrahman Al-Aboud, Salem Al-Dawsari, Hattan Bahebri, Fahad Al-Muwallad, Haitham Asiri, Saleh Al-Shehri, Firas Al-Buraikan