A betting den was busted at a Juhu hotel in Mumbai when police raided the hotel and arrested two bookies from Gujarat for allegedly accepting bets online for the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019.

Dharamraj Wala (42) and Amarish Brahamabhat (43), who are from Ahmedabad and Mehshana respectively, were caught red-handed from their hotel room 430 while accepting bets for the India versus West Indies match which happened on June 27.

An officer from the Juhu police station said that the bookies have been staying at the hotel since Tuesday and had planned to check out after the final of the showpiece event on July 14. Also, this is the second such raids during the World Cup session.

Reportedly, the police are believed to have seized two laptops, 27 cell-phones, which were used through sim-cards procured through fake documents. A tab, a connector machine used for accepting bets and cash of Rs 44,000 bet money have also been seized by the Juhu police department. During the raid, the bookies had allegedly accepted bets worth Rs 16 lakhs from 16 people.

However, the police are still in the lookout for two other bookies and cash-handlers, who are believed to be from Rajkot. The Juhu department said a “top” bookie had booked the hotel till the end of the World Cup and that they were tipped off by an insider source. Assistant commissioner D Bhargude, inspector Ashok Sawant and sub-inspector H Biradar, along with other senior officers conducted the raid, said DCP Paramjit Singh Dahiya.