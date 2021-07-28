New Delhi: Former England player Wayne Rooney has been landed in another controversy as his images are leaked online with three women on social media. Rooney attended a birthday party of his friend in Manchester. The images were leaked on various social media platforms including Snapchat and Twitter. One of the girls in the leaked images is Snapchat model Taylor Ryan.Also Read - Sergio Aguero Breaks Massive Record on His Premier League Farewell With Manchester City

According to a report in The Sun, the Snapchat models were invited to Rooney's room as were surprised to see him there. A 'friend' of Rooney's was quoted by The Sun where he said, "The girls all love to party but I think this was probably the wildest night of their lives. There was no sexual contact — it was just a great night."

In some of the images, Rooney is seen sleeping on the chair and is unaware of the images being clicked. There is also no evidence of Rooney getting involved in any inappropriate activity.

Meanwhile, Rooney filed a complaint that he has been blackmailed by the girls over those images.

However, in the latest development, Cheshire Police said on Tuesday no action would be taken after speaking to the person involved.

The statement read: “On Monday 26 July Cheshire Constabulary received reports of a possible blackmail relating to a number of images circulating online.

“Officers have spoken to the person involved and are satisfied that no offences have taken place. The person involved has also stated that they do not wish to take the matter any further.”

Rooney will soon start his full-season as a manager at Derby County.