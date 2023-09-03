Home

Sports

‘Politics Over Sport, Unforgivable!’, Najam Sethi Slams ACC For Not Organising Asia Cup In Dubai As IND vs PAK Called Off Due To Rain In Sri Lanka

‘Politics Over Sport, Unforgivable!’, Najam Sethi Slams ACC For Not Organising Asia Cup In Dubai As IND vs PAK Called Off Due To Rain In Sri Lanka

Sethi was disappointed with the washout in Pallekele and didn't mince his words for ACC.

Najam Sethi during his tenure as PCB Chairman. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former PCB Chairman, Najam Sethi has hit back at Asian Cricket Council (ACC) for not organising Asia Cup 2023 in UAE, Dubai as the high-voltage India-Pakistan match was washed out in Sri Lanka’s Pallekele due to persistent rain on Saturday.

Trending Now

For months, there was this big issue between BCCI and PCB, whether the Asia Cup should be held in Pakistan or not as India were in no mood to send their team to their neighbouring country. On the other hand, Pakistan were trying their level best to hold their position as hosts. Finally it was decided that Sri Lanka and Pakistan will jointly host the tournament, where India will play their matches in the former.

You may like to read

But Najam Sethi has now lashed out at the Asian Council for not having the Asia Cup in Dubai and accused them for politics. Sethi added that ACC cited ‘poor excuses’ such as the hot weather, just to accommodate Sri Lanka as co-host.

How disappointing! Rain mars the greatest contest in cricket. But this was forecast. As PCB Chair, I urged the ACC to play in UAE but poor excuses were made to accommodate Sri Lanka. Too hot in Dubai, they said. But it was as hot when the Asia Cup was played there last time in… — Najam Sethi (@najamsethi) September 2, 2023

The India vs Pakistan match saw Rohit Sharma and Co putting up a fighting total of 266 after 50 overs of play. The play was stopped twice during the India innings due to rain and when the third time it stopped after the first 50 overs, the rain did it’s part and there was no play possible.

A day when the India top-order failed to churn out runs, it was Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya who held their nerves with 80+ scores to get the Men in Blue past 250. As far as the Pakistan bowling is concerned, Shaheen Afridi was the pick of the bowlers, picking up 4 wickets and taking the crucial wickets of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

With this result, Pakistan have qualified for the Super 4 stage and India needing a win against Nepal to qualify from Group A.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES