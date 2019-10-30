Former India international Gautam Gambhir feels that people living in Delhi should be more concerned about the pollution levels rather than the cricket match that happens. With pollution levels rising at an alarming rate in the National capital, the series opener between India and Bangladesh set for 3rd November in Delhi is under the scanner.

“It is a far serious issue than having a game of cricket or any other sports matches happens in Delhi. For us I think people living in Delhi should be more concerned about the pollution levels rather than the cricket match that happens,” Gambhir told ANI on Wednesday.

“Not only athletes it’s also for the common man of Delhi as well. A match is a very small thing, I think we can say ok whether we want to shift the match or not,” he added.

On Tuesday, it was reported that India will give their outdoor training sessions a miss due to the pollution and will spend more time at the gym.

“That is a very small thing, ultimately its the entire Delhi which is suffering, from kids to old age people as well, so it’s our responsibility. I got to know that pollution is still better but a lot of credit goes to the people of Delhi but hard work still needs to made by Delhites,” he said.

“So, I am not really bothered whether the match will happen or not. I hope it happens and it should happen, but again it’s the thing which is throughout the year that Delhi people face. It is far more concerning then match,” he added.