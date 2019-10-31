India’s Pooja Gehlot (53 kg) entered the finals semi-finals of the UWW Under-23 World Championships 2019 in Budapest on Thursday night after registering a fighting victory over Turkey’s Zeynep Yetgil in the semifinals.

Pooja scripted a superb come back as she fought her way from a 2-4 deficit to win 8-4 against Yetgil, a gold medallist at the Junior European Wrestling Championships in 2018.

No Indian has ever won a gold in the last three editions of the UWW Under-23 World Championships.

In her quarter-final bout, Gehlot notched up commanding 8-0 win to set up a semi-final showdown against Zeynep Yetgil, gold medallist at the Junior European Wrestling Championships in 2018.

Gehlot is the second Indian woman wrestler to remain in contention for a medal after Jyoti (50kg) qualified for the bronze medal contest.

Meanwhile, in the 57kg category, Pinki Rani advanced to the quarters from the qualifiers after registering a one-sided 5-0 victory over Arian Geralin Carpio of the USA. However, her run was snapped in the last-eight at the hands of Hannah Fay Taylor, who edged her 2-1 in a gritty contest. None of the other Indians in action could win a round.

Ukraine’s Ilona Prokopevniuk was declared a 2-0 winner by fall over Reshma Mane in 62kg. Nisha exited with a 3-11 loss to Maya Gabriella Nelson of the USA in 65kg.

In 72kg, Naina suffered the same fate when she was shown the door by Cuba’s Milaimys de la Caridad Marin Potrille after a 13-3 victory.