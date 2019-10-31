India’s Pooja Gehlot (53 kg) entered the semi-finals of the UWW Under-23 World Championships 2019 in Budapest on Thursday after registering a crushing win over Ekaterina Verbina of Russia 8-3.

With her recent win, Gehlot has raised the hopes of bringing home a medal following a fantastic display from the youngster.

In her quarter-final bout, Gehlot notched up commanding 8-0 win to set up a semi-final showdown against Zeynep Yetgil, gold medallist at the Junior European Wrestling Championships in 2018.

Gehlot is the second Indian woman wrestler to remain in contention for a medal after Jyoti (50kg) qualified for the bronze medal contest.

Meanwhile, in the 57kg category, Pinki Rani advanced to the quarters from the qualifiers after registering a one-sided 5-0 victory over Arian Geralin Carpio of the USA. However, her run was snapped in the last-eight at the hands of Hannah Fay Taylor, who edged her 2-1 in a gritty contest. None of the other Indians in action could win a round.

Ukraine’s Ilona Prokopevniuk was declared a 2-0 winner by fall over Reshma Mane in 62kg. Nisha exited with a 3-11 loss to Maya Gabriella Nelson of the USA in 65kg.

In 72kg, Naina suffered the same fate when she was shown the door by Cuba’s Milaimys de la Caridad Marin Potrille after a 13-3 victory.