Star wrestler Pooja Gehlot (53kg) settled for silver as India bagged its second silver medal from the UWW Under-23 World Championships 2019 in Budapest, Hungary on Friday. She went down 0-2 to Japan’s 2017 world champion Haruna Okuno.

Gehlot began her campaign from the qualifying stages in Budapest, right from where she sparkled. After demolishing Ekaterina Verbina of Russia 8-3 in the qualifiers, she progressed into the quarter-finals, where Gehlot notched up a commanding 8-0 win over Taipei’s Meng Hsuan Hsieh.

Gehlot matched freestyle expert Ravinder (61kg)’s feat, who also won a silver medal earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Sajan Bhanwal (77kg), a three-time World Junior Wrestling Championships medallist lost a close semi-final bout 4-5 to Japan’s Kodai Sakuraba. Now on Saturday, he will fight for the bronze.

Earlier, to move into the pre-quarter-finals a determined Bhanwal blanked Jesse Alexander Porter 6-0 in the qualifiers, where he has also notched up a 3-1 win over Azerbaijan’s Tunjay Vazirzade. Bhanwal is regarded as one of the best Greco-Roman talents to have emerged from India, the unstoppable Bhanwal then breezed into the semi-finals on the back of a resilient 6-2 win over Per Albin Olofsson of Sweden.

Among some of the other Greco-Roman results, Arjun Halakurki entered repechage even after his good run in 55kg came to an end in the quarter-finals when he narrowly went down 12-14 to Emin Narimanovitch Sefershaev of Russia. But with the Russian making it to the summit showdown, Halakurki got another chance.