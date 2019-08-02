England vs Australia: Umpiring howlers again took centre stage after Australian opener David Warner’s dismissal. Warner scored two off 14 balls in his Test comeback after the ball-tampering scandal. Unfortunately, replays showed that the ball was sliding down the leg side and was not hitting the wickets. The incident happened in the fourth over of the Test when Broad got lucky as Warner did not opt for the review after Aleem Dar raised his finger. “David Warner out less than half an hour into the first Ashes test when he would still be at the crease if he’d reviewed the decision. You just love to see it,” reckoned one of the fans.

Here is how umpiring got bashed:

#bbccricket don’t forget the David Warner edge that wasn’t given out. I make that 7 wrong decisions? — Lewis Hield (@LHield1992) August 1, 2019

David Warner out less than half an hour into the first Ashes test when he would still be at the crease if he’d reviewed the decision. You just love to see it #ashes2019 — Tom Sleeman (@TomSleeman11) August 1, 2019

David Warner knew he knicked that delivery maybe hence he didn’t review LBW decision. If that’s the case that’s some sportsmanship. 👏🏻👏🏻 @davidwarner31 #Ashes — Kash Anwar (@kash1905ifb) August 1, 2019

What does it mean when the umpire does this? #Ashes pic.twitter.com/oDOSBzdRsH — Aidan Kelly (@AidanKelly4) August 1, 2019

@ICC please retire Aleem Dar he is on the course to become the worst Umpire in History #Ashes — AnWaR ShAiKh (@anwar_shaikh) August 2, 2019

Update ! England are bowling very well. The umpiring has been horrific from ball 1 & so has the reviews process of the right ones from Aust. And the batting has lacked any intent as the Australians have looked nervous, all this equals 119/7 ! — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) August 1, 2019

Earlier, Smith also nearly had a decision going against him when Dar gave him out. He took a quick review which saved him.

Australia put on 284 with Smith top-scoring 144 off 219 balls. Broad took five wickets for 86, while Woakes claimed three for 58. At Stumps on Day 1, England were 10/0 after two overs.