England vs Australia: Umpiring howlers again took centre stage after Australian opener David Warner’s dismissal. Warner scored two off 14 balls in his Test comeback after the ball-tampering scandal. Unfortunately, replays showed that the ball was sliding down the leg side and was not hitting the wickets. The incident happened in the fourth over of the Test when Broad got lucky as Warner did not opt for the review after Aleem Dar raised his finger. “David Warner out less than half an hour into the first Ashes test when he would still be at the crease if he’d reviewed the decision. You just love to see it,” reckoned one of the fans.
Here is how umpiring got bashed:
Earlier, Smith also nearly had a decision going against him when Dar gave him out. He took a quick review which saved him.
Australia put on 284 with Smith top-scoring 144 off 219 balls. Broad took five wickets for 86, while Woakes claimed three for 58. At Stumps on Day 1, England were 10/0 after two overs.