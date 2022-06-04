New Delhi: Columbian pop star Shakira and Footballer Gerard Pique announced separation, ending their 12-year long relationship. Both Shakira and Pique put out a statement asking for privacy following the decision.Also Read - Gerard Pique and Shakira Controversy: Twitterverse Is Not Pleased With Barcelona Star, See Tweets

As per the reports, Pique was found cheating with another woman and that is the sole reason for split.

"We regret to confirm that we are separating," Pique and Shakira said in a statement. "For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we are asking for respect for their privacy.

“Thank you for your understanding.”

More to follow…