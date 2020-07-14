Dream11 Tips And Prediction

On Matchday 32 in Primeira Liga 2019-20, Portimonense SC will square off against Boavista FC at the Estadio Municipal de Portimao on July 14 (Monday). The Portuguese League 2019-20 POR vs BOA match will kick-off at 11.45 PM IST. Boavista FC occupy the 12th spot on the Primeira Liga table having bagged 38 points in 31 games. Boavista were defeated 1-0 by Maritimo in the previous game. Portimonense, on the other hand, are likely to get relegated, occupying the 17th spot in the league. In the previous game, Portomenense were defeated 2-1 by Rio Ave. The live TV or online broadcast of the Portuguese League 2020 football game will not be available in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Portuguese League 2020 match between Portimonense SC vs Boavista FC will start at 11.45 PM IST.

Venue: Estadio Municipal de Portimao

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Helton Leite

Defenders: Marlon, Ricardo Costa, Koki Anzai, Breno Pais Teixeira

Midfielders: Alberto Bueno, Dener Gomes, Lucas Fernandes

Forwards: Heriberto Tavares (C), Jackson Martinez (vc), Bruno Tabata

POR vs BOA Probable Playing XIs

Portimonense SC: S Gonda; F Cande, L Possignolo, Willyan, E Hackman; J Tavares, Romulo, L Fernandes; A Morte, Ricardo Vaz, B Tabata.

Boavista FC: H Leite; Carraca, G Dulanto, Lucas, Marlon; N Obiora, Y Ackah; G Sauer, Bueno, Mateus; Cassiano.

POR vs BOA SQUADS

Portimonense SC: Ricardo Ferreira, Shuichi Gonda, Emmanuel Hackman, Henrique Custodio, Rodrigo Freitas, Willyan Rocha, Jadson Cristiano, Lucas Possignolo, Koki Anzai, Junior Tavares, Evans Mensah, Aylton Boa-Morte, Anderson Oliveira, Dener Gomes, Lucas Fernandes, Fernando Medeiros, Romulo Machado, Pedro Sa, Marlos Moreno, Bruno Costa, Joao Filipe, Beto Bercique, Mohanad Ali, Bruno Tabata, Ricardo Vaz Te, Jackson Martinez.

Boavista FC: Matheus Kayser, Rafael Bracali, Helton Leite, João Oliveira Gonçalves, Lucas, Marlon, Gustavo Dulanto, Breno Pais Teixeira, Fernando Cardozo, Ricardo Costa, Neris, Obiora Nwankwo, Gustavo Sauer, Mateus, Miguel Reisinho, Carraça, Fabiano, Tomas Mascarenhas, Paulinho, Idrissa Mandiang, Yaw Ackah, Heriberto Tavares, Yusupha Om Njie, Alberto Bueno, Nikola Stojiljkovic, Cassiano.

