POR vs MOR Dream11 Tips And Prediction Portuguese League

Portimonense SC vs Moreirense FC Dream11 Team Prediction Portuguese League 2021 – Football Tips For Today's Match POR vs MOR at Estadio Municipal de Portimao: In an exciting Primeira Liga 2021, Portimonense SC will square off against Moreirense FC at the Estadio Municipal de Portimao on May 10 – Monday. The Portuguese League 2021 POR vs MOR match will kick-off at 10.30 PM IST. In the Portuguese League standings, Moreirense are currently at the ninth spot with 37 points. They've lost two and drawn three from the last five fixtures in the league and will be desperate for a change in fortunes. On the other hand, Portimonense, are 12th in the league table, with 34 points under their belts. They've managed to win one, draw two and lose two from the previous five games in the league so far, and will also be looking to bag a positive result. The live TV or online broadcast of the Portuguese League 2021 football game will not be available in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Portuguese League 2021 match between Portimonense SC vs Moreirense FC will start at 10.30 PM IST.

Venue: Estadio Municipal de Portimao

POR vs MOR My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: S Portugal

Defenders: F Moufi, N Ferraresi, W Rocha, A Conte

Midfielders: A Boa Morte, F Pacheco, S Mane

Forwards: R Martins, B Bercique, F Soares

POR vs MOR Probable Playing XIs

Portimonense SC: Samuel; Moufi, Possignolo, Antonio, Anzai; Willyan, Poha, Oliveira; Boa Morte, Beto, Fabricio.

Moreirense FC: Kewin; Ferraresi, Rosic, Ba, Conte; Walterson, Simao, Franco, Pires; Luis, Martins.

POR vs MOR Dream11 Key Players

Portimonense –

Beto

Aylton Boa Morte

Fabricio

Moreirense –

Rafael Martins

Felipe Pires

Walterson

POR vs MOR SQUADS

Portimonense SC: Ricardo Ferreira, Shuichi Gonda, Emmanuel Hackman, Henrique Custodio, Rodrigo Freitas, Willyan Rocha, Jadson Cristiano, Lucas Possignolo, Koki Anzai, Junior Tavares, Evans Mensah, Aylton Boa-Morte, Anderson Oliveira, Dener Gomes, Lucas Fernandes, Fernando Medeiros, Romulo Machado, Pedro Sa, Marlos Moreno, Bruno Costa, Joao Filipe, Beto Bercique, Mohanad Ali, Bruno Tabata, Ricardo Vaz Te, Jackson Martinez.

Moreirense FC: Matheus Kayser, Rafael Bracali, Helton Leite, João Oliveira Gonçalves, Lucas, Marlon, Gustavo Dulanto, Breno Pais Teixeira, Fernando Cardozo, Ricardo Costa, Neris, Obiora Nwankwo, Gustavo Sauer, Mateus, Miguel Reisinho, Carraça, Fabiano, Tomas Mascarenhas, Paulinho, Idrissa Mandiang, Yaw Ackah, Heriberto Tavares, Yusupha Om Njie, Alberto Bueno, Nikola Stojiljkovic, Cassiano.

