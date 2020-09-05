Dream11 Team Prediction

POR vs CRO Dream11 Recent Form:

Portugal Recent Form: W W L W W

Croatia Recent Form: D W D W W

Kick-Off Time: The UEFA Nations League match between Portugal vs Croatia will start at 12.15 AM IST – September 6 in India.

Venue: Estadio Algarve

My Dream11 Team

Livakovic, Pepe, Semedo, Raphael, Silva, Bruno, Ivan, Kovacic, Neves, Felix, Rebic

Likely 11

Portugal Dream11 Predicted XI for Fantasy Football: Rui Patricio; Nelson Semedo, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Guerreiro; Ruben Neves, Danilo, Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo, Andre Silva and Bernardo Silva

Croatia Dream11 Predicted XI for Fantasy Football: Dominik Livakovic; Tin Jedvaj, Dejan Lovren, Caleta-Car, Borno Barisic; Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic; Ivan Perisic, Nikola Vlasic, Ante Rebic, Bruno Petkovic

SQUADS

Portugal (POR): Rui Patricio, Cedric Soares, Pepe, Luis Neto, Raphael Guerreiro, Bernardo Silva, Ruben Neves, William Carvalho, Rony Lopes, Andre Silva, Goncalo Guedes, Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo, João Moutinho, Sérgio Oliveira, Renato Sanches, André Gomes, Rúben Neves, João Cancelo, Mário Rui, Nélson Semedo, Diogo Jota



Croatia(CRO): Kalinic, Vrsaljko, Mitrovic, Domagoj Vida, Barisic; Pasalic, Marcelo Brozovic, Rakitic, M. Kovacic; Pjaca, Santini, Perisic, Dominik Livakovic, Dejan Lovren, Antonio Colak, Bruno Petkovic, Ante Budimir, Andrej Kramaric, Josip Brekalo, Tin Jedvaj, Duje Caleta-Car

