POR vs FRA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips EURO 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XIs For Portugal vs France, 12:30 AM, 24 June.

Portugal will lock horns against France in their last group match. France is at the top of Group F whereas Portugal is placed at three. Portugal will need a draw to qualify for the round of 16 against France. However, in that case, the Cristiano Ronaldo-led team will hope that Hungary doesn't upset the mighty German team.

Portugal faced an ignominious defeat at the hands of the Germans in the previous match as they lost by 4-2. France on the other hand was held to a 1-1 draw by Hungary.

TIME: 12:30 AM IST – June 24.

Venue: Puskas Arena, Budapest.

POR vs FRA My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Hugo Lloris

Defenders: Lucas Hernandes, Raphael Varane, Ruben Dias, Raphael Gurrerio

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, NGolo Kante (C)

Strikers: Cristiano Ronaldo (VC), Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann

POR vs FRA Probable Playing XIs

Portugal: Rui Patricio, Nelson Semedo, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerrerio, Danilo Pereira, William Carvalho, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Jota, Cristiano Ronaldo

France: Hugo Lloris, Lucas Hernandes, Presnel Kimpembe, Raphael Varane, Benjamin Pavard, Adrien Rabiot, NGolo Kante, Paul Pogba, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema

POR vs FRA SQUADS

Portugal: Anthony Lopes, Rui Patricio, Rui Silva, Diogo Dalot, Nelson Semedo, Jose Fonte, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Nuno Mendes, Raphael Guerreiro, Danilo Pereira, Joao Moutinho, Renato Sanches, Sergio Oliveira, Joao Palhinha, Ruben Neves, Bruno Fernandes, William Carvalho, Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Jota, Pedro Goncalves, Andre Silva, Bernardo Silva, Goncalo Guedes, Joao Felix, Rafa Silva

France: Hugo Lloris, Steve Mandanda, Mike Maignan Defenders: Lucas Digne, Leo Dubois, Lucas Hernandez, Presnel Kimpembe, Jules Kounde, Clement Lenglet, Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Kurt Zouma, N’Golo Kante, Thomas Lemar, Paul Pogba, Adrien Rabiot, Moussa Sissoko, Corentin Tolisso, Wissam Ben Yedder, Karim Benzema, Kingsley Coman, Ousmane Dembele*, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Marcus Thuram

