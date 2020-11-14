Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Portugal vs France Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction UEFA Nations League 2020 Matchday 2 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs For Today’s Match POR vs FRA at Estádio da Luz: In one of the most exciting UEFA Nations League 2020 encounter on Saturday night, two footballing heavyweights France and Portugal will be locking horns at the Estádio da Luz. The UEFA Nations League POR vs FRA match will kick-off at 1.15 AM IST – November 15. The last fixture between the two teams turned out to be a 0-0 stalemate at the Stade de France in October The hosts Portugal are ahead of the visitors in Group 3 of the League A standings by just one goal. However, both have an equal number of wins, losses and points so far as the two sides registered comfortable wins against Sweden and Croatia in their group fixture games. Both teams will look for a win as the qualification from the group rests on the result of this game. Here is the Dream11 Football Team Prediction for UEFA Nations League, Dream11 Football Predicted XIs for Nations League match. The online live streaming and TV broadcast of the UEFA Nations League will be available for the Indian audience on Sony Liv App and Sony Sports network respectively. Also Read - LAH vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction Pakistan Super League 2020 Eliminator 1: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi T20 Match at National Stadium 8:30 PM IST November 14 Saturday

Kick-Off Time: The UEFA Nations League match between France and Portugal will start at 1.15 AM IST – November 15 in India. Also Read - MUL vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction PSL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings T20 Qualifier at National Stadium 3.30 PM IST November 14 Saturday

Venue: Estádio da Luz. Also Read - LIO vs SHA Dream11 Team Prediction Siechem Pondicherry T20 Match 8: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Lions XI vs Sharks XI T20 Match at Cricket Association Pondicherry's Siechem Ground 5.30 PM IST November 14 Saturday

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Rui Patricio

Defenders- Leo Dubois, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Semedo

Midfielders- William Carvalho, Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, N’Golo Kante

Forwards- Cristiano Ronaldo (C), Antoine Griezmann (VC), Olivier Giroud

POR vs FRA Predicted Playing XIs

Portugal: Rui Patricio, Joao Cancelo, Nelson Semedo, Raphael Guerreiro, Ruben Dias, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Jota, Joao Felix, Pedro Neto.

France: Hugo Lloris, Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Presnel Kimpembe, Lucas Hernandez, Paul Pogba, Adrien Rabiot, N’Golo Kante, Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, Anthony Martial.

POR vs FRA SQUADS

Portugal (POR): Anthony Lopes, Rui Patricio, Rui-Silva, Joao Cancelo, Jose Fonte, Mario Rui, Nelson Semedo, Pepe, Raphael Guerreiro, Ruben Dias, Ruben Semedo, Adama Traore-Diarra, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Danilo Pereira, Francisco Trincao, Joao Moutinho, Rafa Silva, Renato Sanches, Ruben Neves, Sergio Oliveira, William Carvalho, Andre-Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Daniel Podence, Diogo Jota, Joao Felix, Pedro Neto.

France (FRA): Hugo Lloris, Steve Mandanda, Mike Maignan, Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Presnel Kimpembe, Dayot Upamecano, Clement Lenglet, Lucas Hernandez, Lucas Digne, Leo Dubois, Paul Pogba, Houssem Aouar, Adrien Rabiot, N’Golo Kante, Steven N’Zonzi, Corentin Tolisso, Eduardo Camavinga, Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, Kingsley Coman, Olivier Giroud, Anthony Martial, Wissam Ben Yedder.

.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ FRA Dream11 Team/ POR Dream11 Team/ France Dream11 Team Prediction/ Portugal Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.