Dream11 Team Prediction

Venue: Allianz Stadium

POR vs GER My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: R Patricio

Defenders: M Ginter, Pepe, N Semedo, R Guerreiro, M Hummels

Mid-fielders: T Muller, T Kroos, B Fernandes, I Gundogan

Strikers: C Ronaldo

POR vs GER Probable Playing XIs

Portugal: Patricio; Semedo, Pepe, Dias, Guerreiro; Danilo, Carvalho; Bernardo, Fernandes, Jota; Ronaldo

Germany: Neuer; Ginter, Hummels, Rudiger; Kimmich, Gundogan, Kroos, Gosens; Sane, Muller, Gnabry

POR vs GER SQUADS

Portugal: Anthony Lopes, Rui Patricio, Rui Silva, Diogo Dalot, Nelson Semedo, Jose Fonte, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Nuno Mendes, Raphael Guerreiro, Danilo Pereira, Joao Moutinho, Renato Sanches, Sergio Oliveira, Joao Palhinha, Ruben Neves, Bruno Fernandes, William Carvalho, Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Jota, Pedro Goncalves, Andre Silva, Bernardo Silva, Goncalo Guedes, Joao Felix, Rafa Silva

Germany: Bernd Leno, Manuel Neuer, Kevin Trapp, Matthias Ginter, Mats Hummels, Lukas Klostermann, Robin Koch, Robin Gosens, Christian Gunter, Marcel Halstenberg, Antonio Rudiger, Niklas Sule, Emre Can, Kai Havertz, Jonas Hofmann, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Ilkay Gundogan, Toni Kroos, Florian Neuhaus, Serge Gnabry, Timo Werner, Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller, Jamal Musiala, Kevin Kolland

