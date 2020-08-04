Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Portland Trail Blazers vs Houston Rockets Dream11 Tips And Prediction NBA 2019-20 – Basketball Tips For Today’s Match POR vs HOU at Walt Disney World Resort: In an exciting NBA 2019-20 battle on Tuesday night, Portland Trail Blazers will take on Houston Rockets at the Walt Disney World Resort – August 5 in India. The NBA 2019-20 POR vs HOU match will start at 6.30 AM IST. POR vs HOU Dream 11 Prediction: Blazers have won one and lost one in the opening two games after the COVID-break, but they are not in a position where they can afford, or make up, for the negative results. Six teams are fighting for one last playoff spot in the Western Conference. Memphis Grizzlies are currently holding down the eight spot, but Spurs are only a couple of wins away from catching them and have a two-game advantage over both Grizzlies and Blazers. Houston Rockets have clocked two wins out of two in the NBA bubble, but it’s their 120-116 win over Milwaukee Bucks that has done a lot to their confidence. Also Read - SAC vs DAL Dream11 Team Prediction Basketball NBA 2019-20 – Fantasy Tips For Today’s Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks Basketball Match, Starting 5s at HP Field House, Disney World, Orlando 12 AM IST August 5

POR vs HOU My Dream11 Team

Point Guard: D Lillard (SP), R Westbrook (PP) Also Read - BRE vs FUL Dream11 Team Prediction EFL Championship Play-off Final 2020: Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Today's Brentford vs Fulham Football Match Predicted XIs at Wembley Stadium 12.15AM IST August 5

Shooting Guard: G Trent, B McLemore Also Read - Southampton Weather Forecast, England vs Ireland 3rd ODI: Will Rain Play Spoilsport at Rose Bowl?

Small Forward: M Hezonja, D House

Power Forward: Z Collins

Center: J Nurkic

POR vs HOU Starting 5s

Portland Trail Blazers:

PF: Carmoly Anthony

SF: Anthony Tolliver

C: Hassan Whiteside

PG: Damian Lillard

SG: CJ McCollum

Houston Rockets:

PF: Robert Covington

SF: Danuel House

C: P. J. Tucker

PG: James Harden

SG: Russell Westbrook

POR vs HOU Squads

Portland Trail Blazers: Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum, Hassan Whiteside, Carmelo Anthony, Anfernee Simons, Gary Trent, Jr., Kent Bazemore, Trevor Ariza, Rodney Hood, Mario Hezonja, Skal Labissiere, Nassir Little, Anthony Tolliver, Caleb Swanigan, Wenyen Gabriel, Jaylen Hoard, Zach Collins, Moses Brown, Jaylen Adams.

Houston Rockets: James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Ben McLemore, Danuel House, Clint Capela, Austin Rivers, Eric Gordon, P.J. Tucker, Robert Covington, Chris Clemons, Isaiah Hartenstein, Jeff Green, Thabo Sefolosha, Gary Clark, DeMarre Carroll, Tyson Chandler, Michael Frazier, Bruno Caboclo, Ryan Anderson, William Howard.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ HOU Dream11 Team/ POR Dream11 Team/ Houston Rockets Dream11 Team/ Portland Trail Blazers Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Basketball Tips and more.