Check Dream11 Team Portugal vs Ireland World Cup Qualifiers – Football Prediction Tips For Today's Match POR vs IRE. In the mega encounter on World Cup Qualifiers, Ireland will lock horns against Portugal on September 2. The International football is back as Portugal and Ireland will face each other in the high-octane World Cup Qualifiers clash on Thursday. Portugal will look to prove their supremacy over Ireland in the FIFA WC qualifiers. All eyes will be on five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo who recently move back to Manchester United in club football. Meanwhile, Ireland will look to make an early upset in the qualifiers.

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 12:15 AM IST – September 2, Thursday in India.

POR vs IRE Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Caoimhin Kelleher

Defenders: Rúben Dias, João Cancelo, Matt Doherty, James McClean

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva (VC), Jayson Molumby

Strikers: Cristiano Ronaldo (C), Diogo Jota, Adam Idah

POR vs IRE Squads

Portugal: João Félix, Bruno Fernandes, Rúben Neves, João Moutinho, José Fonte, Rui Silva, Sérgio Oliveira, Bernardo Silva, Anthony Lopes, Rúben Dias, Diogo Jota, Luís Neto, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafa, João Cancelo, Danilo Pereira, Pedro Neto, Nuno Mendes, João Palhinha, Renato Sanches, André Silva, Cédric Soares, José Sá, Domingos Duarte.

Ireland: Gavin Bazunu, Caoimhin Kelleher, Mark Travers, Seamus Coleman, Matt Doherty, Shane Duffy, John Egan, Ryan Manning, James McClean, Lee O’Connor, Andrew Omobamidele, Dara O’Shea, Harry Arter, Josh Cullen, Conor Hourihane, Jason Knight, Daniel Mandroiu, Jayson Molumby, Sammie Szmodics, Jamie McGrath, James Collins, Ronan Curtis, Daryl Horgan, Adam Idah, Chiedozie Ogbene, Troy Parrott.

