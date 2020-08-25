Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Portland Trail Blazers vs Los Angeles Lakers Dream11 Team Prediction NBA 2019-20 – Basketball Tips, Fantasy Prediction For Today's Match POR vs LAL at Visa Athletic Center: In an exciting matchup of NBA 2019-20 on Monday night, Portland Trail Blazers will take on Los Angeles Lakers at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida – August 25 morning in India. The NBA 2019-20 POR vs LAL match will commence at 6.30 AM IST. Portland Trail Blazers are currently occupying the eighth spot within the league standings under Western Conference Division, with 0.473 winning percentage. They have played 74 matches this season, out of which they have won 35 matches and lost 39. Trail Blazers have scored 115.0 points per game including the recently played match, they played against the team LA Lakers (LAL) on August 23rd at 06.00 AM, during which LAL has scored 116 points.

On the other hand, Los Angeles Lakers continue to dominate the league standings with 0.732 winning percentage in the NBA 2019-20 edition. So far, they have played 71 matches, in which they won 52 matches and suffered defeat in 19 matches. The Lakers are far from their best inside the playoffs but the 116-108 win the side managed to muster in its favour in game-3 is all that really matters at the end of the day.

Time: The NBA 2019-20 match between Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers will kick-off at 6.30 AM IST.

Venue: Visa Athletic Center.

My Dream11 Team

Point Guards: LeBron James (PP)

Shooting Guard: Danny Green, CJ McCollum

Small Forwards: K Caldwell-Pope, Mario Hezonja

Power Forward: Zach Collins

Centre: JaVale McGee, Jusuf Nurkic

POR vs LAL Starting 5s

Portland Trail Blazers: Damian Lillard (PG), CJ McCollum (SG), Carmelo Anthony (SF), Zach Collins (PF), Hassan Whiteside (C).

Los Angeles Lakers: LeBron James (PG), Danny Green (SG), Kyle Kuzma (SF), Anthony Davis (PF), JaVale McGee (C).

POR vs LAL Squads

Portland Trail Blazers (POR): Carmelo Anthony, Trevor Ariza, Moses Brown, Zach Collins, Wenyen Gabriel, Mario Hezonja, Jaylen Hoard, Rodney Hood, Damian Lillard, Nassir Little, CJ McCollum, Jusuf Nurkic, Anfernee Simons, Caleb Swanigan, Gary Trent Jr., Hassan Whiteside.

Los Angeles Lakers (LAL): Quinn Cook, LeBron James, Alex Caruso, Rajon Rondo, J.R. Smith, Danny Green, Talen Horton-Tucker, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Dion Waiters, Jared Dudley, Markieff Morris, Kyle Kuzma, Anthony Davis, Kostas Antetokounmpo, Dwight Howard, JaVale McGee, Devontae Cacok.

