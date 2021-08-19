POR vs MAL Dream11 Tips And Prediction Portugal T20 Tri-Series Match 1

Portugal vs Malta Dream11 Team Prediction Portugal T20 Tri-Series Match 1 – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s POR vs MAL at Lord’s, London. The excitement of T20 cricket resumes as Portugal T20 Tri-Series Match 1 between Malta and Portugal is all set to get underway on Thursday. The Portugal T20 Tri-Series Match 1 match between POR vs MAL will begin at 03:30 PM IST on August 19, Thursday. Both teams will look to win this game to boost their morale. It will be more crucial for Portugal to set up their cricketing structure as they have a good chance to start it. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for Portugal T20 Tri-Series Match 1 – POR vs MAL Dream11 Team Prediction, Portugal vs Malta Dream11 Tips, POR vs MAL Probable Playing XIs, POR vs MAL Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – Portugal T20 Tri-Series Match 1.

TOSS: The Portugal T20 Tri-Series Match 1 toss between Portugal vs Malta will take place at 03:00 PM IST, August 19, Thursday

Time: 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Gucherre Cricket Ground, in Albergaria

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Heinrick Gericke

Batsmen: Amandeep Singh, Miguel Stoman, Samuel Stanislaus, Michael Goonetilleke (C)

All-rounders: Harron Majeed Mughal, Varun Prasath (VC), Azhar Andani

Bowlers: Junaid Khan, Arslan Ahmed, Waseem Abbas

POR vs MAL squads

Portugal: Najjam Shahzad (C), Arslan Ahmed, Azhar Andani, Rahul Bhardwaj, Paolo Buccimazza (WK), Anthony Chambers, Md Siraj Ullah Khadeem, Imran Khan, Junaid Khan, Mian Mehmood, Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Amandeep Singh, Amir Zaib and Miguel Stoman.

Malta: Amar Sharma, Ashok Bishnoi, Bikram Arora, Gopal Chaturvedi, Haroon Majeed Mughal, Heinrick Gericke (WK), Justn Shaju, Michael Goonetilleke, Muhammad Bilal, Niraj Khanna, Ravinder Singh, Sam Aquilina, Samuel Sanish Mangat Stanislaus, Varun Prasath, Waseem Abbas and Zeeshan Khan.

