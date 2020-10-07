POR vs SPA Dream11 Tips and Predictions

POR vs SPA My Dream11 Team

C Ronaldo (captain), G Moreno (vice-captain), A Lopes, J Cancelo, J Fonte, S Ramos, B Silva, B Fernandes, D Pereira, A Traore-Diarra, F Ruiz

POR vs SPA SQUADS:

Portugal Full Squad: Anthony Lopes, Rui Patricio, Rui-Silva, Joao Cancelo, Jose Fonte, Mario Rui, Nelson Semedo, Pepe, Raphael Guerreiro, Ruben Dias, Ruben Semedo, Adama Traore-Diarra, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Danilo Pereira, Francisco Trincao, Joao Moutinho, Rafa Silva, Renato Sanches, Ruben Neves, Sergio Oliveira, William Carvalho, Andre-Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Daniel Podence, Diogo Jota, Joao Felix

Spain Full Squad: David De Gea, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Unai Simon, Dani Carvajal, Diego Llorente, Eric Garcia, Jesus Navas, Jose Gaya, Pau Torres, Sergio Ramos, Sergio Reguilon, Dani Ceballos, Fabian Ruiz, Ferran Torres, Jose Campana, Mikel Merino, Rodrigo Hernandez, Sergio Busquets, Sergio Canales, Ansu Fati, Dani Olmo, Gerard Moreno, Mikel Oyarzabal, Rodrigo Moreno

