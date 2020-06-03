Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Portimonense FC vs Gil Vicente FC Dream11 Team Prediction Portuguese League 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match PRO vs VIC at Estadio Municipal de Portimao: After Belarus Premier League, Bundesliga and Austrian League, it's time for Portugal fans to enjoy some live footballing action as the Premeira Liga gets underway on Wednesday. In an exciting battle of Portuguese League 2020, Portimonense FC will take on Gil Vicente FC at the Estádio Municipal de Portimão on Wednesday (June 3). Portimonense FC, who will be playing as the host in this game, are struggling badly in the competition. They currently are languishing at the second position from the bottom (17th) in the league standings. They have managed only two wins, 10 draws, and 12 losses in 24 games they have played so far. Portimonense are coming to this game off a 1-3 loss to Braga in the last game.

Gil Vicente FC, on the other hand, are sitting on the ninth position in the points table. They have won seven games, drawn nine, and lost eight out of 24 games they have played this season. The played a 1-1 draw to St. Clara in their last game. While the home side would be looking for a crucial home win to revive their fortunes, Gil Vicente would see this game as a perfect opportunity to return to the winning ways. The live TV or online broadcast of the Portuguese League 2020 football game will not be available in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Portuguese League 2020 match between Portimonense FC and Gil Vicente FC will start at 11.30 PM IST. Also Read - SKW vs NCD Dream11 Team Players Prediction Korean Baseball League 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Baseball Tips For Today's SK Wyverns vs NC Dinos Match in South Korea 3 PM IST June 3 Wednesday

Venue: Estadio Municipal de Portimao

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: D Cesar

Defenders: H Custodia, K Anzai, R Fernandes, J Afonso

Midfielders: A Boa-Morte. D Gomes, Y Baraye

Forwards: B Tabata (C), J Martinez, S Lima (VC)

POR vs VIC Probable Playing XIs

Portimonense FC: S Gonda (GK); H Custodio, E Hackman, L Possignolo, W Rocha; B Costa, D Gomes, L Fernandes, R Machado; B Tabata, J Martinez.

Gil Vicente FC: D Cesar (GK); H Gomes, A Pinto, R Fernandes, Y Nogueira; B Kraev, C Goncalves, W Soares, Y Baraye; H Vieira, Z Naidji.

POR vs VIC SQUADS

Portimonense FC: Shuichi Gonda, Samuel Portugal, Nedeljko Stojisic, Lucas Possignolo, Jadson, Emmanuel Hackman, Anderson Oliveira, Henrique, Koki Anzai, Júnior Tavares, Stephen Payne, Rodrigo Freitas, Ricardo, Rômulo, Dener, Bruno Tabata, Bruno Reis, Lucas Canteiro, Pedro Sánchez, Willyan Sotto, Lucas Fernandes, Paulo Estrela, Jorge Vilela, Bruno Costa, Fernando Medeiros, Jackson Martínez, Marlos Moreno, Ricardo Vaz Te, Mohannad Ali, Beto, Aylton Boa Morte, Sérgio Santos, Evans Mensah.

Gil Vicente FC: Bruno, Brian Araújo, Dênis, Alex Pinto, Rodrigao, Hugo Vieira, Arthur Henrique, Fernando Fonseca, Edwin Banguera, Ruben Fernandes, Ygor Nogueira, Henrique Gomes, Ruben Ribeiro, João Afonso, Lourency, Claude Goncalves, Carvalho, Bozhidar Kraev, Yves Baraye, Samuel Lino, Ahmed Isaiah, William, Zakaria Naidji, Silva Wellington, Sandro Lima.

