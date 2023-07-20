Home

Port of Spain Weather Forecast, 2nd Test: Rain Likely to Play Spoilsport at Queens Park Oval

Port of Spain Weather Forecast Updates, Thursday, India vs West Indies 2nd Test: There are high possibilities of rain interveneing proceedings on the opening day of the second Test.

After India hammered Windies in the first Test of the new World Test Championship cycle, the Rohit Sharma-led side that is in a transition mode would not be worried about the result as they would be overwhelming favourites in the game. But yes, at Port of Spain, it would be a strip that would assist the seamers way more than the pacers, unlike Dominica. But all said and done, there are chances of rain interrupting proceedings. The match starts at 10 AM West Indies time and at that time, there are high chances of rain. Cloud covers would be there till 2 PM which means a delayed start is also on the cards.

But yes, a little bit of sunshine is also predicted from 3 PM to 6 PM.

“A shower in places in the morning; otherwise, mostly cloudy,” is the overall weather forecast for Port of Spain by Accuweather. The precipitation level will be close to 50 per cent and the humidity level could go as high as 74 per cent.

Squads:

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Srikar Bharat, Axar Patel, Navdeep Saini, Mukesh Kumar

West Indies Squad: Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva(w), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican, Shannon Gabriel, Kirk McKenzie, Kevin Sinclair

