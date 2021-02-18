FC Porto recorded their first ever win over Juventus in the Champions League as goals from Mehdi Taremi and Moussa Marega fired them to a 2-1 win in the first leg of a round of 16 clash on Wednesday night. For the Serie A champions, it was a forgettable affair as both the goals were conceded courtesy some sloppy defending but Federio Chiesa has given them some breathing space after scoring a consolation away goal in the second half at Estadio do Dragao. Also Read - Porto vs Juventus Live Streaming UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Round of 16 in India: When And Where to Watch TV Broadcast of POT vs JUV 1st Leg Live Football Match

Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score as he returned to Portugal for the first time as a Juventus player against a team that is captained by his countryman and former Real Madrid teammate Pepe. The visitors conceded as early as in the first minute itself when a pass back from Rodrigo Bentancur to goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny was intercepted by Taremi who was quick to send the ball into the back of the net, firing his team to a stunning 1-0 lead.

Juventus seemed rattled by the mistake and took their own sweet time before creating meaningful chances. The scoreline remained 1-0 when the half-time whistle was blown but right after the restart, Porto punished their guests for another mistake and this time Marega capitalising to double the lead.

However, in some consolation for Andre Pirlo’s men, Chiesa managed to pull one back.

“We had prepared well for this game, it was not the attitude we wanted, but conceding a goal in the opening minute when we handed it to them on a silver platter made everything more difficult,” Juventus manager Pirlo told Sky Sport Italia.

“When you concede a goal after one minute, a strange one at that, it’s natural the players will lose confidence, especially against a side that knows how to clam up in defence. Our approach was wrong after we conceded the goal … We had planned on attacking the deeper spaces, but if you take too many touches, things get complicated. We weren’t smart, the ball was moved around too slowly.”

“Porto got the game immediately on the track they wanted. With such a packed fixture list, it’s normal you can’t always maintain absolute focus and the right tempo, but it shouldn’t have happened in the round of 16 of the Champions League,” he added.

The second leg of the tie will be played on March 9.