JUVENTUS SQUAD FOR UCL MATCH VS PORTO

Cristiano Ronaldo, Alvaro Morata, and Paulo Dybala have been included in the Juventus 22-member squad for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match against FC Porto. This does not mean Juventus would be full strength against Porto as they would be missing the services of Juan Cuadrado and Arthur Melo. Also Read - Porto vs Juventus Live Streaming UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Round of 16 in India: When And Where to Watch TV Broadcast of POT vs JUV 1st Leg Live Football Match

The Turin-side would start overwhelming favourites given their head-to-head record against their opposition. Juventus have not lost their last five UCL matches against Porto. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo's Strong Message Ahead of Champions League Clash Between FC Porto-Juventus

“We don’t have a full squad of options for our trip, unfortunately, with both Juan Cuadrado and Arthur missing out on the trip, but you will see that we have been able to return Aaron Ramsey and Paulo Dybala back into the squad,” read an official statement ahead of the clash. Also Read - UEFA Champions League 2020-21: Injured Neymar's Emotional Tweet Ahead of Barcelona vs PSG

Porto cannot be taken lightly as the Portuguese champions finished second in their group behind Manchester City, while Italian champions Juventus beat Barcelona to top spot in their group.

“It will be a very complicated game, they are a team that defends well. Very compact, Atletico Madrid style, with two lines of four. It will take patience and we can’t force the plays because they have good players to counterattack,” Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo ahead of the Round of 16 tie.

Ronaldo would be expected to play a big role in the match and like always – eyes would be on him.

Predicted Line-Ups

Porto: Marchesin; Manafa, Mbemba, Pepe, Sarr; Corona, Oliviera, Uribe; Diaz, Marega, Taremi