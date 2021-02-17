Porto vs Juventus Live Streaming UCL

The Turin club will travel for their Round of 16 UEFA Champions League 2020-21 clash against FC Porto. It will be the first leg. Juventus and FC Porto have been in fine form and hence it promises to be a cracker. Eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo as expected. The home side would be coping with injuries to their defenders. Nanu and Ivan Marcano are set to miss the crucial fixture.

Juventus – thanks to their head to head record against FC Porto – will have the edge at the start.

When is the Porto vs Juventus UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Round of 16 clash?

The Porto vs Juventus UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Round of 16 clash will take place on Wednesday, February 18. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo's Strong Message Ahead of Champions League Clash Between FC Porto-Juventus

What are the timings of Porto vs Juventus UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Round of 16 match?

The Porto vs Juventus UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Round of 16 match will start at 01:30 AM IST.

Where is the Porto vs Juventus UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Round of 16 match being played?

The Porto vs Juventus UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Round of 16 match will be played at the Estadio do Dragao.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Porto vs Juventus UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Round of 16 match?

Sony will broadcast the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 matches LIVE in India this season. The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Porto vs Juventus will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels.

Where can you live stream the Porto vs Juventus UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Round of 16 match?

The Porto vs Juventus UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Round of 16 match will live stream on the Sonlyliv.

Porto vs Juventus Starting XI

FC Porto: Agustin Marchesin, Wilson Manafa, Chancel Mbemba, Digo Leite, Malang Sarr, Jesus Corona, Mateus Uribe, Sergio Oliveira, Luis Diaz, Mehdi Taremi, Moussa Marega

Juventus: Wojciech Szczesny, Juan Cuadrado, Leonardo Bonucci, Georgio Chiellini, Alex Sandro, Dejan Kulusevski, Weston McKennie, Rodrigo Bentancur, Federico Chiesa, Alvaro Morata, Cristiano Ronaldo