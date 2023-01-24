Home

Portugal Introduces White Card For First Time in Football History in Women’s Derby Match Between Benfica and Sporting Lisbon

Even though the initiative is for a good cause, many fans think it to be bizarre and unnecessary.

Portugal Introduces White Card For First Time in Football History. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: For a long time, football has seen only two disciplinary cards in yellow and red cards. In hockey there is an extra green card. But did anyone think of a white card to mark good deeds? Yes you’ve read it right and now for the first time in the history of the football game, a white card has been used during a women’s derby match in Portugal and the new rule is taking over the social media by storm.

On Saturday in a women’s cup match between Benfica and Sporting Lisbon, a player from the bench reportedly fell ill and medical teams from both the competing clubs rushed to the aid. The referee of the match brought out a white card and showed it to both the dugouts as a mark of ‘Fair-Play’ for the fabulous gesture.

As equipas médicas de Benfica e Sporting receberam cartão branco após assistirem uma pessoa que se sentiu mal na bancada 👏 pic.twitter.com/ihin0FAlJF — B24 (@B24PT) January 21, 2023

As per JOE, the white card is shown for fair-play gestures to clubs in order to ‘improve ethical value in sport’.

A white card in football to recognise a positive has to be without a doubt the wokest and most pointless idea in sports history even worse than a pre match handshake and referee collecting the ball off a stand. — Neil Fissler (@neilfissler) January 23, 2023

#Whitecard in football /soccer? Is there something more stupid and unnecessary? — Simon (@fritzchen3000) January 23, 2023

Showing the medical team a “White Card” as a mark of appreciation for their help tending to a player from the opposing side. It’s a nice gesture but confusing as hell cos it looks like they’re getting booked for something bad. Strange one. https://t.co/s1F59oKIpD — Plastician / Stish (@Plastician) January 23, 2023

In recent years we have seen many new rules been introduced like the VAR, 5 substitutions in a match and longer-stoppage time.