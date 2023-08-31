Top Recommended Stories

Portugal Legend Cristiano Ronaldo Named Saudi Pro League Player of the Month for August

The 38-year-old star striker has once again dominated the league as he smashed five goals and also provided two assists in his three appearances for Al-Nassr.

Published: August 31, 2023 6:02 PM IST

By Utkarsh Rathour

Cristiano Ronaldo won the Player of the Month for August in the Saudi Pro League. (Pic: X)

New Delhi: Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo has been named the Saudi Pro League Player of the Month for August. The 38-year-old star striker has once again dominated the league as he smashed five goals and also provided two assists in his three appearances for Al-Nassr.

After a 0-0 scoreline against Al-Taawooun, the Al-Nassr striker Ronaldo scored a hat-trick against Al-Fateh. In the next match, Ronaldo also scored two penalties against Al-Shabab and helped his side to win by 4-0.

Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr has bounced back since then having won two back-to-back games. The 38-year-old superstar has been the main reason for his team’s glory as Al-Nassr won their first Saudi Pro League trophy because of Ronaldo. His link-up with Sadio Mane has been crucial to the team so far this campaign.

This is the second time the Portuguese striker has won the Saudi Pro League Player of the Month. Ronaldo won his first such award in February. However, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is yet to comment on winning the Player of the Month award for August.


Al-Nassr will return to action once again on September 2 as they will face Al-Hazm in an SPL (Saudi Pro League) clash. Castro’s side will look to continue their winning run and make up for lost ground.

