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Portugal vs DR Congo FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score: Cristiano Ronaldo begins record sixth campaign in Houston tonight

Portugal vs DR Congo FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo will open his record sixth World Cup campaign against DR Congo in a Group K clash at NRG Stadium in Houston on Wednesday.

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Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal will open their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign against DR Congo in Houston on Wednesday. (Image: AI)

Portugal vs DR Congo FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score: Cristiano Ronaldo will have a huge record on his mind – one which even Lionel Messi can’t match – scoring in six different editions of the World Cup, as he begins a record-equalling sixth campaign against minnows DR Congo in a Group K clash of FIFA World Cup 2026 at the NRG Stadium in Houston on Wednesday.

Ronaldo has already seen his arch-rival Lionel Messi bring down a number of records with his hat-trick in his 200th career match vs Algeria on Tuesday. The 41-year-old will be looking to achieve the same as he returns to the play in the United States after over 4300 days.

Portugal will fancy their chances against DR Congo, who are ranked 41 places below them in the FIFA World Cup rankings. Congo are returning to the World Cup after more than five decades, they last played under the country name of Zaire in the 1974 World Cup.

Portugal vs DR Congo FIFA World Cup 2026 Predicted Line-up

Portugal: Diogo Costa; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Gonçalo Inácio, Nuno Mendes; Vitinha, João Neves; Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Pedro Neto; Cristiano Ronaldo.

DR Congo: Mpasi; Wan-Bissaka, Kapuadi, Tuanzebe, Mbemba, Masuaku; Moutoussamy, Sadiki, Mukau; Wissa, Bakambu

Portugal vs DR Congo FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score and Updates HERE –