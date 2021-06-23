New Delhi: Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo looks to be in good shape and space ahead of the much-awaited Portugal versus France EURO 2020 clash on Wednesday night at the Puskas Arena. It is easily the biggest match of the tournament thus far. It would also be a repeat of the Euro 2016 final. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi to Play Together? Barcelona President Joan Laporta Hints so

With Ronaldo in top form, eyes would be on him and expectations would be riding high when he takes the pitch against a formidable French side. The all-time leading goal-scorer at the UEFA Euro would like to contribute to his national side during the high-octane clash.

Portugal would look to get back to winning ways after a humiliating 4-2 loss against Germany in an earlier Group F clash.

The French side would have their plans ready against Ronaldo and it would be interesting to see how the Portuguese star copes with it. He already has shown his finishing touch, his speed, and his skills during the tournament.

France would start favourites, given their head-to-head record against Portugal. France has won 19 matches out of a total of 27 games played between the two teams, whereas Portugal has managed only six wins over the Les Blues and will need to be at their best in this game.

The last time the two footballing supergiants met was in UEFA Nations League last year. France won the game 1-0, thanks to a goal from N’Golo Kante.

Portugal form guide: L-W-W-D-W

France form guide: D-W-W-W-W

Away from the EURO 2020, speculations that Ronaldo could be heading to Camp Nou are rife after Barcelona President Joan Laporta expressed his desire to get CR7 on board.