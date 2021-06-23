Portugal vs France Live Streaming EURO UEFA 2020

Portugal takes on France in the most high-profile match of the ongoing EURO 2020 season on Wednesday night in the Puskas Arena in Budapest. From Cristiano Ronaldo to Paul Pogba, some of the biggest names in world football will go head to head. For France, they will look to avenge the 2016 EURO defeat against Portugal. Most of the players who participated in that match will take the field today. Also Read - Viral Video: Rooster Performs Cool Stunts With An Egg, Twitter Says 'After Effects of Watching UEFA & COPA' | Watch

While France is on top of Group F with four points, Portugal is tied with Germany with two points. For Portugal, this is a must-win game if they want to make the last 16. Also Read - Portugal vs France: Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Training Pictures Ahead of Crucial UEFA EURO 2020 Group F Clash

What are the timings of the Portugal vs France EURO 2020 Match?

Portugal vs France EURO 2020 Match will start at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday, June 24. Also Read - VIDEO: Lionel Messi Sends Paraguayan Defender Packing With His Deft Touch in Copa America 2021 Clash

Where will Portugal vs France EURO 2020 Match being played?

Portugal vs France EURO 2020 Match will be played at Puskas arena, Budapest.

Which TV channel will broadcast Portugal vs France EURO 2020 Match?

Portugal vs France EURO 2020 Match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream Portugal vs France EURO 2020 Match?

Portugal vs France EURO 2020 Match will be available for streaming on SonyLIV and JioTV.

What are the probable lineups for Portugal vs France EURO 2020 Match?

Portugal Predicted Starting 11: Rui Patricio, Nelson Semedo, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerrerio, Danilo Pereira, William Carvalho, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Jota, Cristiano Ronaldo

France Predicted Starting 11: Hugo Lloris, Lucas Hernandes, Presnel Kimpembe, Raphael Varane, Benjamin Pavard, Adrien Rabiot, NGolo Kante, Paul Pogba, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema