Portugal vs Germany Live Streaming EURO 2020

Eyeing a spot in the Round of 16, Portugal would take on Germany in a Group F match on Saturday at the Allianz Stadium. It is set to be a mouthwatering clash as both sides are well-matched and have big stars. Eyes would be on Cristiano Ronaldo as he is the premier player for the Portuguese side. Veteran Toni Kroos would hold the key for the Germans.

While Portugal has played one and won that, Germany lost their opening game and would like to get their campaign going.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the Portugal vs Germany UEFA EURO 2020 live match online and on TV.

What are the timings of Portugal vs Germany UEFA EURO 2020 Match?

Portugal vs Germany UEFA EURO 2020 Match will start at 9:30 PM IST on Saturday, June 19.

Where will Portugal vs Germany UEFA EURO 2020 match being played?

Portugal vs Germany UEFA EURO 2020 Match will be played at Allianz Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast Portugal vs Germany UEFA EURO 2020 Match?

Portugal vs Germany UEFA EURO 2020 match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream Portugal vs Germany UEFA EURO 2020 Match?

Portugal vs Germany UEFA EURO 2020 Match will be available for streaming on SonyLIV and JioTV.

POR vs GER SQUADS

Portugal: Anthony Lopes, Rui Patricio, Rui Silva, Diogo Dalot, Nelson Semedo, Jose Fonte, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Nuno Mendes, Raphael Guerreiro, Danilo Pereira, Joao Moutinho, Renato Sanches, Sergio Oliveira, Joao Palhinha, Ruben Neves, Bruno Fernandes, William Carvalho, Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Jota, Pedro Goncalves, Andre Silva, Bernardo Silva, Goncalo Guedes, Joao Felix, Rafa Silva

Germany: Bernd Leno, Manuel Neuer, Kevin Trapp, Matthias Ginter, Mats Hummels, Lukas Klostermann, Robin Koch, Robin Gosens, Christian Gunter, Marcel Halstenberg, Antonio Rudiger, Niklas Sule, Emre Can, Kai Havertz, Jonas Hofmann, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Ilkay Gundogan, Toni Kroos, Florian Neuhaus, Serge Gnabry, Timo Werner, Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller, Jamal Musiala, Kevin Kolland