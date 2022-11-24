Portugal vs Ghana, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Online and on TV In India

This surely is the match of the day. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal takes on Ghana in their FIFA World Cup opener on Thursday. Eyes would be on Ronaldo without a doubt. Also, he has been in the news recently for his exit from Manchester United. Portugal would start favourites versus Ghana. But again, Ghana cannot be taken as pushover. For Ronaldo, he will feature in his fifth World Cup. During the match against Ghana, Ronaldo will join Lionel Messi in a elite list of footballers who have played in at least one game in five WC appearances.

What are the timings of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Portugal vs Ghana Group H Match?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Portugal vs Ghana will be played on Thursday (November 24) from 9.30 PM (IST) onwards.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between

Portugal vs Ghana going to be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Portugal vs Ghana will be played at Stadium 974 Stadium, Doha.

Where can I watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Portugal vs Ghana on TV?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Portugal vs Ghana will be telecasted live on Sports 18.

Where can I live stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Portugal vs Ghana in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Portugal vs Ghana will be live streamed on Jio Cinemas for free.